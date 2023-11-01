Studio bidding war begins for Britney’s memoir

Britney Spears is one of the highest-grossing artists of all-time.

It’s only been a week since famed pop singer Britney Spears released her tell-all memoir, but some studios are now looking to take the book to the big screen.

Titled The Woman In Me, Britney’s memoir has been all most people can talk about online, with clips of the audiobook, read by Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, going viral.

The book is officially listed as “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.”

Article continues after ad

For some, Britney’s own words don’t seem to be enough on their own, with Hollywood studios already starting the bidding process for a potential adaptation.

Article continues after ad

Studio rights to Britney’s memoir are up for grabs

According to a report from Deadline, potential buyers are already trying to get their hands on the rights to new Britney memoir, The Woman In Me.

Deadline have revealed that bids are already coming in for the project, with the CAA not yet determining what the project might look like or possible restrictions. With so much to play for, Britney’s memoir could end up becoming a feature film, TV series, or documentary.

Article continues after ad

The original book documents plenty of key moments from Britney’s life and career, including her hardships in 2007, her relationship with Justin Timberlake, and her experiences with the Free Britney movement following her conservatorship.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“OMG, you guys are really not losing time …” one Twitter/X user responded to the announcement. “Of course they are. Typical. It wouldn’t surprise me if the did the same thing to Jeanette McCurdy,” said another.

“LOL can these studios settle with SAG-AFTRA first, after all, the project’s just going to be delayed. All because they are being greedy,” a third commented.

Article continues after ad

“Nothing can prepare you for these 15 seconds of Michelle Williams doing a Justin Timberlake impression as written by Britney Spears,” one user said in response to the Michelle Williams audiobook version of Britney’s words that is already gaining traction.

Article continues after ad

No further plans for an adaptation of the Britney memoir have been announced at the time of writing, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated.

Check out our other TV & Movies hubs below:

Article continues after ad

Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | All the Light We Cannot See | Stranger Things Season 5 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2 | The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 | Heartstopper Season 3 | Virgin River Season 6