US radio stations join #FreeBritney movement with dedicated Britney Spears playlists

Published: 21/Feb/2021 17:56

by Luke Edwards
britney spears performing
Wikimedia Commons

Radio stations across the US have supported the #FreeBritney movement in aid of popstar Britney Spears by playing her tracks every hour over the weekend.

The #FreeBritney movement has become one of the biggest campaigns in the world. The popstar is in court in a battle over conservatorship, which she’s been under for over 12 years.

Conservatorship basically means that her father Jamie Spears, who is her registered conservator, has control over her personal and business interests. However, Britney has said she wants gain more control over her life, leading to the #FreeBritney movement gaining more and more momentum.

She was put under conservatorship in 2008 when she suffered a mental health breakdown shortly after she divorced ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Britney Spears performing
Steven Lavoie
Britney Spears is one of the highest-grossing artists of all-time.

The movement has gained more prominence over the course of 2021, to the point several US music stations decided to hold a #FreeBritney weekend.

Stations including Miami’s HITS 97.3, Long Island’s 106.1 BLI and Jacksonville’s 95.1 WAPE decided to play Britney Spears every hour for the whole of the February 20-21 weekend.

The project aims to raise awareness of the treatment Spears is receiving in the face of her legal battle with her father.

Why is #FreeBritney trending?

The idea is that the singer should be given autonomy over her own brand and personal life. As things stand, the control lies with her father.

On February 12, her dad was denied his request to exert greater control over these assets, with the power being shared between him and a firm called the Bessemer Trust.

The movement gained renewed traction after the New York Times released the documentary Framing Britney Spears, which has gained worldwide attention. In the UK, it became the most-watched documentary aired by British broadcaster Sky ever.

Britney Spears’ legal team claims the singer is “afraid” of her father, with the popstar not having performed in over two years.

However, another hearing is due to take place on March 12, with members of the #FreeBritney movement likely to continue protests outside the court.

Ex-Vlog Squad member claims David Dobrik tricked him into “traumatizing” content

Published: 13/Feb/2021 13:38

by Luke Edwards
dabid dobrik and seth francois
Instagram: daviddobrik/sethfrancois

David Dobrik

David Dobrik has been accused of producing racially insensitive and nonconsensual content by former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois.

Former collaborator Francois left the vlog squad in November 2019 to pursue creating his own content, and, during the BLM protests, called out content creators for producing racially insensitive content.

Speaking on the podcast H3 After Dark, Francois explained how David pressured him into taking part in racially insensitive jokes, and performing a nonconsensual kiss.

This isn’t the only complaint of inappropriate behavior made by a former Vlog Squad member. The week before, Nik ‘BigNik’ Keswani explained how he felt like a “punching bag” when making videos with Dobrik, which made him feel “worthless”.

david dobrik outside house
Instagram: daviddobrik
David Dobrik is one of YouTube’s biggest content creators.

Francois recalled one incident where he performed a racially-charged watermelon joke about black people, despite feeling uncomfortable.

“There was an unwritten rule where people saying ‘I’m uncomfortable with this, this isn’t really cool’ all of a sudden just disappear [from the channel],” he said.

“It’s not like the whole entire experience of being with this group is a nightmare every single day, but some days it does get a little bit darker.”

Topic starts at 39:30

Interview starts at 39:22 for mobile users.

Francois then discussed a controversial ‘makeout video’ that came in his early days with the group. He explained how the video was supposed to involve a makeout scene with Corinna Kopf, who was then, unknown to Francois, swapped out for Jason Nash.

“I was touched by someone I did not consent to,” he added.

“When I was in LA after dealing with the make-out video with Jason, millions of people were misconstruing my own sexuality and how I felt about participating in something he didn’t have my consent for.

seth francois wearing robes
YouTube: Seth Francois
Francois has since collaborated with content creators such as Bryce Hall.

“I ended up moving to a different state to get away from it so people aren’t coming up to me left and right bringing up a situation that is legitimately traumatizing.

“When he pulled the mask off it was a split decision. I could either give in to my natural instincts and be the angry black guy in the room, or I can just go along with it, and I made that decision.”

David Dobrik is yet to respond publicly to these comments.