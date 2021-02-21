US radio stations join #FreeBritney movement with dedicated Britney Spears playlists

Radio stations across the US have supported the #FreeBritney movement in aid of popstar Britney Spears by playing her tracks every hour over the weekend.

The #FreeBritney movement has become one of the biggest campaigns in the world. The popstar is in court in a battle over conservatorship, which she’s been under for over 12 years.

Conservatorship basically means that her father Jamie Spears, who is her registered conservator, has control over her personal and business interests. However, Britney has said she wants gain more control over her life, leading to the #FreeBritney movement gaining more and more momentum.

She was put under conservatorship in 2008 when she suffered a mental health breakdown shortly after she divorced ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The movement has gained more prominence over the course of 2021, to the point several US music stations decided to hold a #FreeBritney weekend.

Stations including Miami’s HITS 97.3, Long Island’s 106.1 BLI and Jacksonville’s 95.1 WAPE decided to play Britney Spears every hour for the whole of the February 20-21 weekend.

The project aims to raise awareness of the treatment Spears is receiving in the face of her legal battle with her father.

Radio stations from across the country are beginning to stand in solidarity with Britney Spears and the #FreeBritney movement as they plan to play her music every hour, all weekend long for #FreeBritneyWeekend pic.twitter.com/IsjuYvVtOo — Fan Account (@TheSpearsRoom) February 20, 2021

Why is #FreeBritney trending?

The idea is that the singer should be given autonomy over her own brand and personal life. As things stand, the control lies with her father.

On February 12, her dad was denied his request to exert greater control over these assets, with the power being shared between him and a firm called the Bessemer Trust.

The movement gained renewed traction after the New York Times released the documentary Framing Britney Spears, which has gained worldwide attention. In the UK, it became the most-watched documentary aired by British broadcaster Sky ever.

Britney Spears’ legal team claims the singer is “afraid” of her father, with the popstar not having performed in over two years.

However, another hearing is due to take place on March 12, with members of the #FreeBritney movement likely to continue protests outside the court.