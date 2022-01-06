Hololive’s Mori Calliope turns off donations during Jump King stream

Hololive star and popular streamer, Mori Calliope, had to turn off donations after her fans flooded her chat with monetary gifts.

Mori Calliope is one of the most popular VTubers on YouTube and since her debut, she has amassed a huge following on the streaming platform. The beloved reaper is known for her video game streams and rapping, but it’s the former that recently led to a mass onslaught of donations.

During her recent stream of Jump King, Mori Calliope quickly found herself on the receiving end of a mass donation spree. While it’s not uncommon for viewers to send money to their favorite internet personalities, the Hololive star didn’t feel comfortable accepting the donations.

Advertisement

Mori Calliope stops donations during Jump King stream

Mori Calliope is known for her relaxed personality and often hilarious video game streams, where she often tries to push her prowess to the limits. Recently, the popular streamer decided to try and beat Jump King – a platformer that is famously known for its unforgiving difficulty.

However, it was during this arduous adventure that Cali noticed a lot of her viewers began to make a lot of donations. “Thank you so much, I just want you guys to know that I’m really in a good spot,” explained Cali.

“Everything you guys send my way, I’m either saving or trying to reinvest back into stuff that I do. Cause I’m not sure what else to do, besides trying to give back to you guys. ” The streamer then explained to her fans how important it is to look after yourself, with Mori stating that fans should focus on their own financial situation before donating to her.

Advertisement

“Don’t feel the need to push yourself, you know, you should be able to eat before you’re able to superchat me, ok?” This response was quickly met with a mass exodus of donations, with fans donating even more money to the streamer.

“I will end this…I hold the power here, I have the power here!” laughed Mori. “It’s called I turn the donations off. I’ll think about turning them on later, but when I turn them on, no one’s going to know. I’m going to do it secretly.”

Not only did this humorous moment demonstrate just how popular Mori Calliope is amongst her fanbase, but it showed just how compassionate she could be. Whether the reaper will limit her donations in future streams remains to be seen, but for now, it seems the Hololive star will be monitoring the superchat a little more cautiously.