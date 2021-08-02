VTuber group recruit star idols for ‘Hololive Error’ horror game: everything we know

World-wide VTuber sensation Hololive are getting their first game. Named “Hololive Error”, fans of the VTuber group are putting their money on a psychological thriller centered around their favorite talents. Here’s what we know so far.

Hololive has already managed to take over live streaming and even the musical world. Now, they’re coming for video games too.

After months of speculation, a Hololive game looks to be on its way with Hololive Error. Featuring some of the group’s top talents, the psychological horror title should be a hit in the VTuber world. Here’s what we know so far.

What is Hololive Error?

While official details are slim, Cover Corp dropped a 3-minute trailer for Hololive Error on August 1. The video and website is set in a dark, ominous school, with a person walking through the hallways.

They meet Tokino Sora, Hololive’s first VTuber, who follows them around asking them “will you forever be my friend?”

The players’ hand then opens up while standing in one of the classrooms, showing a triangular token.

It’s not much to go off, but fans of Hololive are getting hyped about a game involving the VTuber talents.

It’s been teased for some time, so some kind of VR psychological horror game, as depicted by the trailer, would go down a treat ⁠— especially if some of the Hololive stars themselves play through it on stream.

What VTubers are confirmed for Hololive Error?

So far, only Tokino Sora has been confirmed for the Hololive Error project (note, it’s not been confirmed to be a game, but the style of the trailer has all but confirmed it).

However, with all the other talents talking about it on their recent broadcasts, including a rather hilarious moment between Takanashi Kiara and Akai Haato, it’s looking to be a massive crossover across all generations.

Hololive Error release date

The Hololive Error website lists an August 2021 window for more details on the project. It’s likely additional details will be coming out in the coming weeks.

We will let you know more as soon as the information is made public.