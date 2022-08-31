EntertainmentEntertainment

Heelmike banned on Twitch after wardrobe malfunction at party

David Purcell
heelmikeHeelmike, Instagram

Twitch streamer Heelmike has been slapped with a channel ban, after seemingly breaking the rules on the platform.

Typical Twitch bans can occur for up to an hour, or across a few days, depending on the violation of community guidelines or terms of service.

The ban was first reported on August 31, by StreamingLogs on their Twitter account. It regularly posts a number of milestones and bans per day, for Twitch partner streamers.

The streamer, who has over seven million followers on the Amazon-owned platform, has seen his channel suspended, meaning it can only be accessed by a time machine.

Why has Heelmike been banned on Twitch?

Upon vising Heelmike’s channel, it displays the current warning for viewers: “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

In a tweet, the content creator said a “nip slip during party stream” was the reason Twitch had to make a decision.

How long will Heelmike be banned for?

The streamer has now mentioned the ban publicly, and he says it is only a one-day suspension.

On Twitter, he said: “One day Twitch ban. I’ll be back Thursday.”

That’s it for now on this ban – Heelmike is expected to go live again on September 1, 2022.

keep reading

Paper Rex players at Valorant Champions with Benkai who was in the Fire Again video
Valorant

Valorant pros respond after seeing themselves in ‘Fire Again’ music video

Declan Mclaughlin
Forza Horizon 5 cars racing in The Goliath
Forza

Forza Horizon 5 player is dominating races with crazy truck build

Ryan Lemay
final ow loot box and ranked season
Overwatch

Overwatch announces final competitive season & sells last Loot Box ahead of OW2

Michael Gwilliam
loading...