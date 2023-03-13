Hasan explains why xQc rarely wins Twitch awards despite being the “GOAT”

Twitch star xQc took home the Best Variety Streamer award at the 2023 Streamer Awards – but he claims this was the worst year of his career, and asked where the Awards were during his better years. Hasan reacted to xQc’s speech and answered his question.

The Streamer Awards just wrapped up, an all-out celebration of established streamers, with acknowledgment for those up-and-coming, sprinkled in between.

It is important to explain that awards were given out based mainly on the popular anonymous vote, with a pre-select jury contributing votes that were ‘less powerful’ than the ones generated by the popular picks.

Article continues after ad

xQc won Variety Streamer of the Year, but he questioned why this is the first award of this type he won in a year that he himself considers his worst in a long time.

Hasanabi proposed that this might be due to the fact that xQc was, without a doubt, the biggest streamer back then, so picking him would have been too obvious.

xQc’s entire speech can be seen on the official Streamer Awards broadcast.

Timestamp – 05:04:50

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

xQc questions winning his first award during his “worst year”

xQc began his acceptance speech by thanking QT for organizing the event and giving props to pioneers in the variety streaming category, before getting to the “heavier part” of his statement, as he put it.

Article continues after ad

“It’s kind of crazy this year, like, I get nominated twice and I win two awards, and it’s like – this is my worst year, both in terms of my career and my personal life,” he explained. “I’m just f**g trash, and then I win twice. Where was everybody at the last three years when I have been doing good?”

Hasanabi said he might have an idea why xQc was not awarded beforehand, and now suddenly won two in a row.

“He’s saying, like, all these other award shows that are not fan-backed, always overlooked him. And I think I know why. I think, partially, it was because he was just the established GOAT, you know what I mean? That it was a given. He’s not gonna win it every year, so they kinda never gave it to him,” said Hasanabi.

Article continues after ad

Let us hope going forward that all streamers are awarded for their achievements no matter how recognizable they are. For more stories related to Streamer Awards and entertainment in general head on over to the designated section of Dexerto.