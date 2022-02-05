Harry Jowsey responds to Khloe Kardashian dating rumors after theories go viral

Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey has responded to claims that he’s dating Khloe Kardashian after rumors that the stars had been DMing each other went viral.

In early February, rumors about Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey and Khloe Kardashian being romantically involved started circulating, after a blind item on Instagram page deuxmoi claimed that the two stars were DMing back and forth.

They claimed that they received the information from a close friend who works at a well-known PR agency in LA, and also alleged that Harry “picked up a Bentley and flowers just to deliver them to her house.”

However, soon after these rumors went viral online, Khloe was quick to shut them down, commenting that the rumors are “absolutely not true.”

Now Harry, who has four million followers on Instagram, has addressed the rumors in an interview with TMZ.

He straight away denied the rumors of a relationship between him and Khloe, and said that he actually picked up the flowers for his “queens at Netflix,” referring to their ongoing back and forth via their Instagram bios.

Despite the fact that the rumors aren’t true, Harry did say that he would be interested in taking her out, saying: “I would actually love to take her on a date, though. I would love to. I feel like I’d be so much fun for her, but I don’t know what her situation is. But fingers crossed, one day…”

He did go on to reveal that he DMed her in the past, but he eventually unsent the message because he was “embarrassed.”

Although the two aren’t dating, it seems like Harry is open to even a small chance of something happening in the future — but whether it actually does remains to be seen.