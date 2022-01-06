Will Gawr Gura stream on Twitch? Hololive EN star addresses platform swap

Hololive EN star Gawr Gura has addressed the potential of moving from YouTube to Twitch ⁠— even for just one stream ⁠— as the VTuber opens up about her content plans for 2022. She would follow in the footsteps of some of Hololive’s other stars who made the swap, if only temporarily.

With a YouTube fanbase of nearly 4 million, Gawr Gura is the biggest name when it comes to VTubing in the world. So when the idea of a potential Twitch stream came up ⁠— fans’ eyes lit up.

The Hololive EN star has streamed exclusively on YouTube since her debut in 2020, which has proven to be incredibly successful for her.

However, with Hololive JP stars occasionally jumping on Twitch like Usada Pekora (with 158,000 followers on Amazon’s platform) to broaden their content base with things like reaction content, the group’s English stars could follow in their footsteps.

“‘How about a Twitch channel for [reaction content]?’ Some of the Hololive JP members stream on Twitch, they do watchalongs and stuff. I think it’s only a couple at a time,” Gura said on stream.

“Nobody from EN has done that yet so I wonder if that’s something they’re going to want to do this year.”

There aren’t any formal plans for Gura to stream on Twitch. In fact, the VTuber had her reservations about moving from her YouTube home onto the Amazon-owned platform. She didn’t rule out the possibility though, even if it’s just for one stream.

The big benefit of doing so is that Gura could host a more casual “Just Chatting” style stream with her chumbuddies, reacting to content like some of Twitch’s biggest names.

“Twitch is different. It’s just a whole different atmosphere for streaming. At the end of the day it’s still streaming, but it’s just different,” she explained.

The related segment begins at 4:26:28.

“There’s a lot of lingo that I don’t know about. They have their own words and phrases and stuff I don’t know. I know some of the words make it over here, but I feel like Twitch chat is less conversation and more massive walls of emotes.

“I’m not going to say it’s good or bad ⁠— it’s just scary.”

It wouldn’t ever be a permanent move for Gawr Gura to Twitch ⁠— for now, Hololive’s roots are firmly in the YouTube ecosystem.

However, a sea change could open up the doors for more in the space to follow and start joining other VTuber stars like VShojo on Twitch.