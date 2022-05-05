Gary Vee reveals his insane CryptoPunk collection is worth well over $10m

CryptoPunks are the most prestigious collection in the NFT world, and early adopters have made some life-changing amounts of money from selling theirs — but not as much as popular entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk could be making from his.

Gary Vee is best known for his motivational speeches, and his investments in huge companies such as Uber and Snapchat have made him one of the most well-renowned entrepreneurs out there.

This has been especially helped by his huge online presence across apps like TikTok, where he has millions of followers that look to him for advice and inspiration.

He was also one of the very first big names to be speaking about NFTs, advising peers and top influencers such as Logan Paul and Banks to move on them to make big profits.

As with most things Gary touches, profit is exactly what happened. He purchased a bunch of NFTs and no doubt has a collection that buyers worldwide would be envious of.

One huge investment he made was into CryptoPunks, the NFT collection created by Larva Labs that was sold to Bored Ape Yacht Club creators Yuga Labs.

During his appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, he spoke a bit about NFTs, the blockchain, and Web3 as a whole — and revealed that he actually owns 62 CryptoPunks.

“There’s probably not an investment I have that I’m more confident in than CryptoPunks,” he said. “VeeFriends [his NFT] has to execute perfectly for 15 years to even be in the conversation with CryptoPunks. CryptoPunks sit in a collectible art framework of being the thing that established the whole thing.”

Timestamp 1:50:01

CryptoPunks currently have a 61.49 ETH (~$175k) floor price at the time of writing, which is insane enough if you own just one of them — especially if you were the first to mint, as mint was free.

If every one of Gary’s 62 CryptoPunks sold at the floor price, he would be looking at around a $10.85m income, but there’s no doubting he’ll own some rarer pieces worth far more than that.

There’s no doubting that some NFT projects are worth more than others, but as far as Gary Vee (and the stats) are concerned, CryptoPunks are the definition of blue-chip, and he believes they’ll only go up.