TikToker hits the jackpot finding rare coins worth over $10K

A coin collector came across the find of a lifetime after he used a metal detector to discover a pouch of rare coins worth over $10K.

Though striking it rich while using a metal detector often takes a lot of practice and time, TikToker and coin collector the Coin Collecting Wizard has proven that patience is of the essence.

When digging up dirt with his metal detector, like he’s done many times before, the TikToker came across a pouch of coins that he says are worth at least $10K.

He then took to TikTok to explain how much each “rare” coin was worth. Depending on its condition, the supposed value went up or down.

First up, the Coin Collecting Wizard found a 1905 half-crown from the UK, which was worth anywhere between 450 and 10,000 pounds.

Then, there was an 1853 fourpence groat, valued anywhere between 230 and 2,000 pounds. The unique coin was only 1 of 11,080 ever made.

There was also a UK penny from 1869 – worth between 25 and 5,000 pounds.

Lastly, the TikToker found a UK shilling from 1851. It could be worth anywhere from 100 to 2,000 pounds and is only 1 of 470,071 ever made.

Each pound is valued at $1.29 in the US, which would make his find worth even more.

Viewers are now praising the TikToker for his “great hobby” in wake of his latest find.

Some viewers were also astonished by how much money each coin he valued was worth, especially the King Edward VIII coin, which could make the finder a millionaire due to its rarity.

Many viewers also commented on his past posts, saying they also had their own collections worth of rare coins. Some even added questions for the Coin Collecting Wizard.

