How much is a whale worth on TikTok?

The whale is one of the many virtual gifts TikTok users can give creators to show their support — here’s everything to know about how much a whale is worth.

Over the years, short-form video app TikTok has emerged as a vibrant platform, where content creators and viewers converge to share and consume bite-sized content.

With its thriving community, the platform offers various ways for users to engage and express appreciation, one of which is through virtual gifting.

Users can send ‘gifts’ to their favorite creators whenever they go live on the app, to show gratitude towards them. These can be bought with TikTok coins, which can be purchased through the in-app store using real money.

The whale diving is just one of the many gifts you are able to donate to someone, with each gift costing a different amount of coins. Here’s how much the whale is worth on TikTok.

How much is a whale on TikTok?

On TikTok, the whale diving gift costs 2150 coins, which equates to about $25 US dollars.

When you send it to a creator, a virtual whale will emerge through smoke and take up the whole screen, before swimming off. Many users find the animation very satisfying to watch.

TikTok gifts come in varying prices, with the most expensive one being the universe, which costs about $500 dollars. The cheapest virtual gifts you can find are the one-coins gifts, which include a rose, the TikTok logo, and an ice cream cone.

If you want to donate a gift to a creator, you will need to first purchase TikTok coins.

To do this, go to your profile, click on the three lines, then go to ‘Settings and privacy.’ Then, click on the ‘Balance’ tab, and tap ‘Recharge’ next to your balance.

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides here:

