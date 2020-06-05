Gabrielle Moses tearfully explains break up with boyfriend Jack Brinkman

Gabrielle Moses, one half of popular YouTube channel Jack and Gab, has revealed in an emotional video that the pair have broken up.

Speaking through tears, Gabrielle explained in a video on her personal channel that she is devastated about the ending of her relationship of almost 5 years with Jack Brinkman.

Gabrielle told her audience on June 3: “I’m not currently in a relationship with Jack. Sometimes things have to change."She explained that she had been with Jack from the age of 15 until almost 20, saying: “I don’t know who I am without him. I thought I’d be married to him one day."

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p2TLsTSXpzs

“I know I made a commitment to you guys when I started making videos when I was 15 or 16 years old, but that’s not going to change. I’m not just going to disappear. I’m going to try and still make some happy videos.”

Read More: Jake Paul criminally charged following looting video in Arizona

Fans of the ex-couple, who call themselves the ‘rubber ducky army’, have flooded her videos with support. On a second video posted shortly after, one fan wrote: “She's such a gem, she still has a smile on her face while she's crying,” while another commented that her fanbase “all love you and care for you. You are an amazing person with or without Jack.”

Advertisement

No videos were posted on the couple’s channel since March 30, which led some fans to speculate that a break up was on the cards. The top comments under their most recent video titled 'Gabrielle got sick…' included predictions that they had broken up based on the couple’s radio silence.

Read more: 8 Passengers YouTube channel under fire for harsh child punishment

Jack Brinkham and Gabrielle Moses are known for their YouTube channel Jack and Gab which has more than 2 million subscribers. Their videos show them playing pranks on each other, taking on viral challenges and giving relationship advice. Their most popular video to date has 4.2 million views, but neither Jack or Gabrielle have revealed how they intend to proceed with the future of the channel, or if it will be left dormant moving forward.