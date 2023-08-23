Fresh & Fit host emotional after being “kicked out” of YouTube Partner Program

The podcast Fresh & Fit has announced that they’ve become demonetized by YouTube and are now pleading for help from their fans.

The infamous YouTube podcast Fresh and Fit has reportedly been demonetized by the video-sharing platform, a move that left its hosts in tears.

During a live stream session on August 19, Myron Gaines – who co-hosts the podcast alongside Walter Weekes – announced the “sucky news,” revealing he was “shocked” by YouTube’s decision.

“Is this the end bro?” he asked Weekes. “Because we got some bad news man.”

Gaines revealed that the channel had been “kicked off the YouTube partner program” — membership of which lets creators monetize their audience and access special features. Weekes said the Super Chat feature, a way for viewers to donate, was no longer available.

“So basically, we’re going to figure out what’s going on because we don’t really know all the details,” Gaines said. “We’re working with YouTube to try to come to a middle ground and, you know, work together and figure this out.”

In the podcast episode, they said they hadn’t been told why YouTube made its decision, but suggested it was because of the subjects they cover.

Gaines said “Fresh & Fit” covers “uncomfortable conversations about uncomfortable topics” and talking about subjects that are “controversial” and not “politically correct.”

“That’s unfortunately the risk you take when you make the kind of content that we do,” he said.

Gaines shocked fans when he was seen choking up while describing his interactions with fans, and how giving them advice was worth all the hardship of getting the podcast started. He was describing how he left his job to focus on the podcast full-time when suddenly appeared overcome with emotion and had to step away.

Fresh & Fit hosts plead for help from listeners

Gaines then asked their followers to help by subscribing to “Fresh & Fit” on Rumble for $5 per month, because the podcast was “expensive” to run.

“We need you guys to save us now,” he said.

Gaines later asserted that it was “not about the money.”

“What bothers me is if we’re not able to be on YouTube, we might not be able to reach someone who really needs us,” he said.

Gaines and Weekes said they would be on Rumble, but would keep posting on YouTube as long as they could.

“If I have to take a pay cut, I will gladly do that,” Gaines said. “Guys, come on over to Rumble.”

The Fresh and Fit podcast is a controversial show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube, that claims to “help men become better overall humans.”

“We help men become better overall humans with advice and crazy-useful information on dating/games, fitness, social media & finances,” the show’s description reads.

The podcast first began in 2020 and has since released more than 290 episodes, which are dropped on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, at 7pm.

