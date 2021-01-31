 Freaky video of Chucky attacking people on NYC Subway goes viral - Dexerto
Freaky video of Chucky attacking people on NYC Subway goes viral

Published: 31/Jan/2021 19:50

by Theo Salaun
chucky nyc viral video
Instagram, @subwaycreatures

A bizarre, possibly frightening video of the creepy doll character, Chucky, has gone viral as the Child’s Play villain attacks a commuter in New York City’s subway system – and no one stops to help.

First appearing in 1988’s Child’s Play, Chucky has become an iconic character in pop culture as an uncomfortable doll with uncomfortable appetites. Over 30 years later, Chucky seems to have made his return and is terrorizing — or at least trying to terrorize — New York City.

According to his cinematic origins, Chucky is a doll that became possessed by a serial killer through a voodoo ritual. This creepy character then uses various tools and spooky maneuvers to kill people and whatnot.

As the latest, viral version goes — Chucky is back and emboldened, and is now willing to attack people in broad daylight in the middle of a crowded subway. Possibly respecting social distancing guidelines, and possibly more confused than afraid, no one really seems to react too emphatically to what has now been revealed as a “social experiment.”

In the video, you can see Chucky grab at a lady’s leg and bag as she loudly complains and asks him “what the f**k is wrong with you?” While she grapples with this halloween costume squealing and grabbing her ankles, bystanders simply move away or take out their phones to record the scene.

As it turns out, the video’s makers have confirmed to the NY Post that this was a staged “social experiment” involving an actor playing Chucky and another playing the intentionally maskless damsel in distress.

The makers were hoping that bystanders would “at least help her out,” but also wanted to see if the ‘victim’s’ masklessness “would affect people helping her out in this situation.”

As has become painfully (or, more appropriately, painlessly) obvious, the experiment proves that no, people will not help out someone who is wrestling with an adult in a halloween costume at the end of January.

That conclusion should be expected from a city that has become all too familiar with costumed shenanigans for content. In recent years, Eric Andre has performed ridiculous stunts on the subway for The Eric Andre Show and, in the past year, “Buddy the Rat” has grown in infamy as someone dresses in a full rat costume and goes about their business on the subway.

While New Yorkers don’t appear threatened by a 1988 slasher film villain, one has to wonder if they were simply following guidelines and would have behaved differently if the acting victim was wearing their mask.

Charli D’Amelio slammed for “no response” to Bahamas vacation backlash

Published: 31/Jan/2021 19:04

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Alex Warren

Charli D'Amelio

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio is taking heat from critics across the net after appearing to brush off a paparazzi’s question regarding her recent vacation to the Bahamas amid the current global health crisis.

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Chase Hudson, Noah Beck and some other high-profile TikTokers are currently bearing the brunt of the internet’s frustration after being caught living it up in the Bahamas on a New Year’s vacation in early December.

Beck claimed that they’d all taken a sabbatical to “disconnect for a little while” due to the hectic influencer lifestyle — and while he unsurprisingly received a wave of backlash for this explanation, he’s not the only one getting flamed for his reaction to the criticism.

16-year-old Charli D’Amelio — the most-followed creator on TikTok — is also receiving a slew of critical comments after being approached by paparazzi photographer Kevin Wong, who asked her about the outrage regarding her Bahamas getaway in a recent video.

Rather than delivering a statement à la Noah Beck, Charli only had one thing to say as she got into a car after a night out with friends: “No response.”

(Interview topic begins at 0:20)

Needless to say, the influencer is receiving a huge amount of criticism for her reply, with many calling the youngster “entitled” and “privileged.”

“Wow. I’m not even shocked anymore,” once commenter said of the scandal. “These rich, entitled people think they can do whatever they want and not have to face any repercussions for their actions. Disgusting.”

“So fucking disgusting,” another said. “She’s an entitled brat. Does she comprehend people are dying?”

However, other commenters are placing the blame on her parents, while others have come to Charli’s defense against pushy paparazzi (who both Charli and Dixie have spoken out against, in the past).

“Charli’s parents are willing to go in a vacation that Charli’s career paid for, and then let her take the heat for it,” one user tweeted.

“Not everyone expecting more from a teenager who thinks they’re always right, and not from parents or family members who encourage this behavior, fully validating their arrogance…” yet another chimed in.

What’s your take on the situation? Do you think that Chali’s response to the issue warrants criticism, or do you feel that internet commentators are barking up the wrong tree? Let us know on Twitter at @DexertoTrending!