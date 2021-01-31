Freaky video of Chucky attacking people on NYC Subway goes viral - Dexerto

A bizarre, possibly frightening video of the creepy doll character, Chucky, has gone viral as the Child’s Play villain attacks a commuter in New York City’s subway system – and no one stops to help.

First appearing in 1988’s Child’s Play, Chucky has become an iconic character in pop culture as an uncomfortable doll with uncomfortable appetites. Over 30 years later, Chucky seems to have made his return and is terrorizing — or at least trying to terrorize — New York City.

According to his cinematic origins, Chucky is a doll that became possessed by a serial killer through a voodoo ritual. This creepy character then uses various tools and spooky maneuvers to kill people and whatnot.

As the latest, viral version goes — Chucky is back and emboldened, and is now willing to attack people in broad daylight in the middle of a crowded subway. Possibly respecting social distancing guidelines, and possibly more confused than afraid, no one really seems to react too emphatically to what has now been revealed as a “social experiment.”

WHAT THE HELL AM I WATCHING: Video of person dressed as Chucky Doll attacking people in the New York subway goes viral pic.twitter.com/vMxUaeWDka — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 30, 2021

In the video, you can see Chucky grab at a lady’s leg and bag as she loudly complains and asks him “what the f**k is wrong with you?” While she grapples with this halloween costume squealing and grabbing her ankles, bystanders simply move away or take out their phones to record the scene.

As it turns out, the video’s makers have confirmed to the NY Post that this was a staged “social experiment” involving an actor playing Chucky and another playing the intentionally maskless damsel in distress.

The makers were hoping that bystanders would “at least help her out,” but also wanted to see if the ‘victim’s’ masklessness “would affect people helping her out in this situation.”

As has become painfully (or, more appropriately, painlessly) obvious, the experiment proves that no, people will not help out someone who is wrestling with an adult in a halloween costume at the end of January.

That conclusion should be expected from a city that has become all too familiar with costumed shenanigans for content. In recent years, Eric Andre has performed ridiculous stunts on the subway for The Eric Andre Show and, in the past year, “Buddy the Rat” has grown in infamy as someone dresses in a full rat costume and goes about their business on the subway.

While New Yorkers don’t appear threatened by a 1988 slasher film villain, one has to wonder if they were simply following guidelines and would have behaved differently if the acting victim was wearing their mask.