Viral TikToker mods Bernie Sanders sitting meme into video games and it’s hilarious

Published: 31/Jan/2021 1:58

by Bill Cooney
Bernie Sanders Chair meme Fallout Star Wars battlefront
@toastedshoes_/TikTok

One YouTuber took The Bernie Sanders chair meme and put him into as many video games as they could, and the results are some of the funniest uses of the meme we’ve seen yet.

An image of United States Senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders sitting in a chair with mittens during the inauguration instantly went viral, with memes popping up on every form of social media you could think of.

Bernie in GoT, Bernie with Connor McGregor in a chokehold, Bernie sitting on the payload in Overwatch; the humble politician from Vermont seemed to be everywhere. Now thanks to Australian YouTuber ToastedShoes, he’s even popping up in all kinds of video games, like Fallout 4.

Want to see Bernie wielding a Darth Maul dual-edged lightsaber? Just check out the Battlefront 2 mod that allows him to do just that.

The Force is definitely strong with the Senator from Vermont, as he flies around, cutting down legions of clone troopers without lifting a finger like a true servant of the Dark Side.

@toastedshoes_Darth Bernie Sanders ##foryoupage ##foryou ##fyp ##memes ##gaming ##gamingvideos ##gamingontiktok ##berniesanders ##tiktokgaming ##swbf2 ##battlefront2 ##swbf♬ original sound – ToastedShoes

ToastedShoes wasn’t able to do this alone though, the 3D Bernie model came from artist Joe Mashups, and the various mods were made with some of the top modders for each pitching in and helping out.

Bernie can be seen knocking down walls in Resident Evil, appearing as bosses in Dark Souls and Devil May Cry 5, and even as the Dragon (and every other character) from the opening level of Skyrim.

All of these hilarious mods can be seen in the full video down below, where Toasted Shoes features each of his ridiculous creations. It’s hard to pick a favorite, but the nature documentary on Bernie’s in Fallout 4 is tough to beat.

There are still so many possibilities too, imagine Bernie in Red Dead Redemption, or causing chaos in Cyberpunk. Now that we think about it, seeing Geralt and Bernie together in the Witcher 3 would be pretty great as well.

It’s been over a week since the Bernie meme broke Twitter (which is basically an eternity in internet time) and while things have died down there, based on how hilarious these mashups are, the meme could definitely keep on surviving in the modding community for a good while longer.

Dream and Ranboo the same person? SMP Minecraft twist sparks conspiracy theories

Published: 31/Jan/2021 1:00

by Bill Cooney
Ranboo/Novaskins

A mind-bending twist from streamer ‘Ranboo’ while playing on the Dream SMP Minecraft server has some fans questioning, yet again, the identity of the famous content creator known as ‘dream.’

The Dream SMP is a private, survival, multiplayer (SMP) Minecraft server where dream and his fellow streamers roleplay, forming alliances and producing a ton of deep, deep lore and storylines for videos, which we’ll only be scratching the surface of here today.

Toward the end of 2020, Minecraft streamer Ranboo finally got an invite to the server, and during a seriously freaky broadcast on January 30, he and dream worked together to blow fan’s minds; so much so that “WHAT HAPPENED” started trending on Twitter and even set off a few conspiracy theories in the process.

To sum up the 40-minute stream (in case you don’t want to watch the whole thing) the story so far is that Ranboo has become convinced dream is somehow messing with him or haunting him over the last few days as the voice inside his head — making him do “terrible” things on the server.

In light of this, and to confront his supposed tormentor, Ranboo decides to visit the server’s supermax prison where dream is locked up. Needless to say, things start getting weird as soon as the two meet in a cell.

During the confrontation, dream reveals that he’s simply a figment of Ranboo’s imagination or some kind of fever dream, casually proclaiming “I’m not even real” before vanishing.

Then all hell breaks loose, with the streamer losing what last bits of sanity he has left before the ceiling falls down on him — an impressive use of terrain that, along with the storyline, also impressed viewers.

Quickly after the stream ended, the server started trending on Twitter, with fans literally wondering what the heck had just gone down, how the ceiling collapsed like that, and whether or not dream and Ranboo were the same person.

It’s important to keep in mind that this is on the SMP server, so everything that goes down is fiction. Most fans weren’t actually wondering if both streamers were actually one person IRL (though Ranboo, like dream, has yet to reveal his face. Just saying).

The blocks falling were probably due to a custom texture pack, and as one fan pointed out if you look closely at the vod, you can see where it sort of clips, which led some fans to think the ending was pre-recorded.

Brain-melting plot twists and impressive Minecraft special effects aside though, the fact this moment was able to start trending on Twitter almost instantly is super impressive, and probably got even more people interested in the Dream SMP storyline.