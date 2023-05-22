Former OnlyFans model says she’s happier after getting “real job”

A former OnlyFans model has gone viral on TikTok with a video saying she’s happier after getting a “real job,” explaining that content creation gets “lonely and boring.”

Over the last few years, more and more people are turning to content creation as their full-time job, whether it’s on YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, or other platforms.

OnlyFans is another option for content creation, and you can make crazy amounts of money doing it.

Dasha, who goes by the name itsnotdasha on TikTok, says she is happier now after getting a “real job” and working more hours for less money.

Former OnlyFans model says she’s happier with “real job”

In a video uploaded on May 18, Dasha shared her thoughts after her first day at a real job after being an OnlyFans model for two years.

“I work 10 hours for such little money, yet I am happier,” she explained in the caption of the video. “Being a content creator gets lonely and boring.”

She added in the video: “Honestly, I’m really tired but I just feel so fulfilled that I’ve actually got a normal job again…I rather just have a real job and actually feel like I’ve got a purpose, you know.”

Viewers quickly took to the comments to share their thoughts on her move from OnlyFans to a “real job.”

“Your other job was “real” for this day and age but happy you feel fulfilled now! Bet you’ll be a happier person mentally,” one person replied.

Another user commented: “This is such an amazing/honest share! Happy for you that you’re happy.”

Another former OnlyFans model also commented: “I went back into a ‘normal’ a year ago & I feel the same way, I’m already in management, and I feel much more proud & fulfilled as well.”

