OnlyFans model says she shouldn’t pay taxes if haters believe it’s not a “real job”

One of Australia’s top OnlyFans workers has hit back against those who believe her line of work is not a “real job” by then arguing that she should not have to pay high tax rates if what she does isn’t legitimate in the eyes of the public.

OnlyFans workers often find themselves having to justify their work, with discussion of sex workers still a hotly debated topic online and across social media.

For OnlyFans content creator Billie Beever, who won Best Female Star at this year’s Australian Adult Industry Choice Awards, this discussion is one that frustrated her greatly.

In a new interview, Beever hit back at those who believe OnlyFans work, and the sex work profession as a whole, isn’t a real job.

Instagram: billiebeever Billie Beever is one of Australia’s most successful OnlyFans Models

“I’m constantly being told what I do isn’t a real job and [that] I ‘need to get a real job,’ so if that’s what the general public think, then why should us OnlyFans creators and sex workers be paying 10 times more tax than they all are with their regular jobs?” she questioned.

Beever then added, “Getting told this isn’t a real job frustrates the living hell out of me. They don’t realize it’s real money, real time, real marketing, real bills…So much more goes into this than ‘making a movie’ – that’s honestly 10 percent of the work behind it.”

However, the OnlyFans model then posed the question to her haters, if what she does isn’t real work, then why is she paying taxes for her job in OnlyFans?

“Now people want to say, ‘You should pay tax like every other person who has a job in Australia’ … it’s like, hold on a minute, didn’t you say I don’t have a real job? The public are now contradicting themselves.”

“I do believe that we shouldn’t have to pay tax because you guys all say, ‘Well, OnlyFans isn’t a real job, you should get a real job,’” she said. “It’s like, so what do I pay my taxes with, Monopoly money?”

Finally, the OnlyFans model added that her “charity work will continue” and that this negativity will not deter her from continuing to make new videos and content.

