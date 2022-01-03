Conor McGregor’s coach shares update on Jake Paul fight rumors

Influencer-turned-undefeated boxer Jake Paul has made his desire to fight UFC superstar Conor McGregor extremely well-known, but the odds of the two actually facing off could be even less likely than originally thought.

During his 5-0 boxing run, Jake Paul has frequently called out Conor McGregor on social media, challenging the Irishman to fight in the boxing ring.

His efforts to get McGregor’s attention even included siding with The Notorious One’s nemesis Dustin Poirier by designing a $100k chain mocking the former champ following a brutal loss.

While McGregor didn’t respond to Paul’s attacks publicly, in November, the YouTuber claimed a fight with him was “not far away” and could happen within 24 months. But that seems to not be the case, according to McGregor’s coach.

McGregor’s coach shares disappointing update on Jake Paul fight

In an interview with The Mirror, Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh touched on the possibility of a fight with Paul and if anything was in the works.

In response to a question about Paul’s manager reportedly being in contact with McGregor’s, Kavanagh was baffled.

“He might talk to Audie [Attal] all the time, but no,” Kavanagh said. “I heard something about Jake Paul being managed by an ex-UFC CFO. And I guess it’s interesting to hear some of the negotiation tactics by that big organization being leaked through Jake Paul, so it’s kind of fun to follow that.”

That said, a bout between The Notorious One and The Problem Child seems like it hasn’t been considered seriously at all.

“But as for Conor vs Jake, I’ve honestly never once heard that, and I’ve heard some very crazy things, but that’s never been suggested,” Kavanagh added.

We’ll have to see what the new year holds for Jake Paul, especially as his rivalry with UFC boss Dana White continues with the YouTuber desperately trying to battle mixed martial artist Jorge Masvidal.