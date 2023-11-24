Fitness influencers face backlash for belittling man’s exercise routine

While working out near each other at the gym, two fitness influencers belittled a man’s workout routine. They later faced their own criticism on TikTok.

Working out in public can take confidence that may have needed to be built for years before doing so.

But when you finally get there and get your routine down, the experience of being at the gym isn’t so bad.

However, when two fitness influencers recently made fun of a man’s routine, the whole ‘liberation’ of being at the gym was stolen from beneath his feet.

The women who belittled the man later faced their own backlash after they uploaded the video to TikTok.

Fitness influencers call man at the gym “weird” for his workout routine while laughing hysterically

Fitness influencers Berna and Debora were working out at the gym when a man nearby had a peculiar workout routine.

Though he was locked in, enjoying his music and gym time, Berna and Debora set their camera up to record him.

But that’s not all — they then made a mockery out of his routine, re-enacting what he was doing all while laughing hysterically.

The fitness influencers later uploaded the video to their TikToks but took it down after they faced criticism from viewers.

They even included a text overlay on the video that read, “Copying the weird man in the corner of the gym.”

However, plenty of social media personalities got a hold of the original video and have continued to expose Berna and Debora for their actions.

Those who have seen the video have commented on how disheartening their bashing was, saying, “It’s so sad to see this. The gym is already an intimidating place. People are there to better themselves, not be scrutinized.”

Others called the influencers out for their actions, saying, “Those women are so miserable in their own life to sit there and be this mean for no reason.”

Another viewer also pointed out the fact that the man was saving himself from injury, saying, “They’re making fun of him because he’s doing what I assume is pre-workout dynamic stretches? Do they want him to get injured?”

Since facing the backlash from belittling the man at the gym, both Berna and Debora have made their TikTok accounts private. Neither have commented further on their actions.