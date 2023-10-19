Woman banned from gym after complaining of man getting in the way of her video

A woman has been banned from her gym after she complained about a male patron getting in the way of her video.

Going to the gym can be an anxiety-inducing experience for some patrons. From worrying about doing an exercise wrong to obsessing over how they look while sweating it out, simply going to the gym in the first place is a big accomplishment for anxious folks.

However, modern technology has made the gym even more of an apprehensive experience for many patrons — specifically, smartphone cameras. We’ve covered a rash of gym incidents where influencers have come under fire for filming unsuspecting people during their workouts.

Unsplash.com: Danielle Cerullo Going to the gym can be an anxiety-inducing experience for some patrons – especially when people are filming.

For instance, one woman got slammed for making fun of an older patron for kicking a punching bag, all while the man himself had no idea he was being plastered all over the internet.

Now, another influencer is coming under fire for complaining after a man got in the way of her shot as she was working out.

Influencer’s gym membership revoked after video goes viral

The backlash began after an influencer named ‘mrocha_85’ uploaded footage from her workout to Instagram. In the video, she was doing weighted lunges with a barbell across a strip of astroturf.

On the right side of the astroturf, a man could be seen removing plates from the bench press. At one point in the video, it appears like he looks in the influencer’s direction, but it’s unclear if he was looking directly at her, specifically.

It doesn’t look like she was happy with the guy being in her shot, saying in a caption on the video: “Why are guys like this? Who invited him to come out in my video? God, give me patience.”

The video quickly went viral online, leaving viewers outraged that she was upset at the man over a seemingly small infraction. The video made its way to the internet’s resident good-guy gym bro, Joey Swoll, who called her out in another viral clip.

“Just because you start filming doesn’t mean everybody else has to stop their workout just for you,” he said. “You don’t own the gym.”

That’s not all; Swoll even claimed that he called the gym and spoke with the General Manager, who assured him that the influencer’s membership had been revoked as a result of the incident.

The manager also said that they’d approached the man in the video and “made sure he was comfortable staying at the gym as a member.

Commenters were quick to applaud Swoll for contacting the gym and calling out bad behavior from gym-goers — something the “CEO of gym positivity” is famous for.