YouTuber Omi in a Hellcat sentenced to 5 years in prison & $30M fine over piracy scam

YouTuber Omi in a Hellcat, whose real name is Bill Omar Carrasquillo, has been sentenced to over five years in prison and fined $30M after an investigation of fraud and piracy scams.

With over 800,000 subscribers on YouTube, it’s clear that Omi in a Hellcat has amassed a dedicated community thanks to his videos focused on his insane car collection.

In September 2021, Omi was arrested by the FBI during an investigation into several fraud and piracy scams he was allegedly running.

The investigation came to a conclusion on March 7, 2023, and Omi was sentenced to 5 years in prison and fined $30M due to running a cable TV piracy scheme.

YouTube, Omi In a Hellcat Omi In a Hellcat’s video intros show off the creator getting into a Dodge Challenger Hellcat.

Omi in a Hellcat sentenced to prison & $30M fine

Thanks to a report by Inquirer, we know that the investigation surrounding Omi in a Hellcat has ended.

As part of his sentencing on March 7, Omi has been ordered to forfeit over $30 million dollars in assets including $6 million in cash, cars including Lamborghinis, Porsches, Bentleys, and McLarens, as well as more than a dozen properties across Philadelphia.

U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle III said during the sentencing: “Thirty million dollars is a lot of money [but] tangible objects aren’t everything. You have a large following and there may be people who think if you can get away with it, they can too.”

Carrasquillo apologized for his actions as well, claiming he didn’t know the significance of his crime until he was picked up by the FBI in 2021.

“I feel like I let everybody down,” he said.

The YouTuber’s last video upload was in February 2023, and it’s unknown whether or not Omi has content that will be uploaded by an employee or family member while he’s in prison.

