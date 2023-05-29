FaZe Santana receives death threats following bust-up with FaZe Clan owners Rain, Banks, more

FaZe Clan and Nuke Squad content creator Santana has revealed that he’s been receiving death threats since his viral bust-up with FaZe stalwarts and co-founders like Rain and Banks.

For several months now, Nordan ‘Rain’ Shat — one of the most popular members of FaZe Clan — has spoken out several times against the organization, citing questionable decisions and business practices and hitting out at the people who are now in charge, claiming that they don’t understand FaZe.

In the meantime, FaZe has seen its value on the Nasdaq drop dramatically since launching at a $1Bn valuation, and is reportedly looking to go private already despite only launching on the stock exchange in July 2022, as they are at risk of being delisted.

Things came to a head in late May, though, when FaZe Clan announced their newest creator Grace ‘bluefille’ Van Dien, the actress who portrayed Chrissy in Stranger Things — something Rain leaked several days prior.

Santana hits out at FaZe Clan OGs

After much backlash to the announcement, with fans questioning why Van Dien would get in over other top creators who have spent years grinding to be in FaZe, Santana declared himself “disappointed” by the responses.

Then, when a fan said that Santana’s opinion was “irrelevant” because he wasn’t a FaZe OG, Santana simply said “Where are they now?”, prompting the former FaZe founders and co-owners to hit back.

After that, the drama went into overdrive, with Santana deleting his tweets and going live on Twitch to try to explain his point of view.

Twitter: FaZe_Rain Rain couldn’t believe Santana’s tweet.

Santana receives death threats

Now, several days later, Santana has posted a screenshot of a Direct Message he received. It said “Crybaby fatass, I’ll be sure to catch you in LA soon, don’t be surprised. Don’t let your ego get to your head. We will smoke you.”

Santana posted the message alongside his own response, saying: “I promise yall the online beef you have with me is never serious enough to threaten my life… It’s a one-way street I know y’all didn’t like what I said but this ain’t it.”

In the aftermath of the drama, all three parties have received a heaped mix of both support and hate, with Grace even making her Twitter account private at the time of writing.

Needless to say, FaZe Clan will want to get this entire ordeal under control before it gets even more out of hand.