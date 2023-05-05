Fans pay respects after TikToker Bobby Moudy dies at 46 years old

TikTok dad Bobby Moudy has died at the age of 46 years old, and fans have taken to his videos to pay respect.

Over the last few years, TikToker Bobby Moudy has amassed a following of nearly 400k people by sharing videos of him and his family, often focusing on “embarassing” his daughter.

According to a video from Bobby’s daughter Kaitlyn, her father took his own life on April 28, 2023, due to financial pressures.

Fans have taken to the comments on Bobby’s TikTok channel to pay their respects and send their condolences to the family.

Fans mourn TikTok dad Bobby Moudy

Throughout his last handful of videos, including his last upload on April 26, fans have shared their love for Bobby.

“So sorry man. Rest well. Best of luck to the family my thoughts are with you,” one viewer commented.

Another replied: “Bobby I used to watch your videos after the gym, on a sad day a bad day. You guys would bring a bad day to a good day.”

Others flooded Kaitlyn’s page with their condolences, sharing memories of watching Bobby’s videos.

“I’m in tears. I only knew him through TikTok, but boy he was a light. Always smiling, loving his family. May he rest in peace,” one replied.

Another fan shared: “My heart just sank. I’m so beyond sorry, I’ve been a silence follower for a couple years now and he always brought so much joy. Praying for you guys!!”

This comes just two months after mom-of-two Jehane Thomas tragically lost her life after suffering from migraines and “bouts of illness.”