TikTok star Jehane Thomas dies aged 30

Popular TikTok star and mom-of-two Jehane Thomas has tragically died at the age of 30, after suffering from migraines and “bouts of illness.”

Jehane was known for sharing her life as a parent on TikTok, where she had amassed over 70,000 followers and 1.3 million likes on her page.

The mom-of-two from Doncaster, England, would share vlogs, tips for preparing packed lunches and dinner for children, cleaning hacks, and shopping hauls. She also had her own arts and crafts business, called Print and Pack UK.

In more recent videos, the TikToker detailed her struggles with optic neuritis, a condition caused by inflammation of the nerve that carries messages from the eye to the brain.

Article continues after ad

Tributes paid to Jehane Thomas

On March 17, Jehane died unexpectedly at the age of 30, leaving behind her two sons, three-year-old Isaac, and one-year-old Elijah.

Messages have poured in for Jehane online, with her best friend Alyx Reast leading the tributes, writing: “Jehane Thomas was a 30-year-old, mum of two boys when she suddenly passed away on 17/03/2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Despite suffering from migraines and bouts of illness for several months, her passing was totally unexpected and we are all absolutely heartbroken. Her two children have been left without their mum.

“Nothing will bring the boys their mum back, but we hope it will bring some relief to her family, knowing how loved and supported they are. Jehane – I promised I’d do what I can for those boys, so that’s what I’m vowing to do. I love you.”

Article continues after ad

Fans have also spoken of their shock and sadness at the mom’s sudden death, with many saying they’ll miss her vlogs and family videos.

A Go Fund Me page has since been set up by Alyx to raise money for Jehane’s funeral and support her two “beautiful boys.”