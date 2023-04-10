ExtraEmily completes bizarre Twitch subathon in style after being taped to a wall

ExtraEmily ended up being taped to a wall for 13 hours on stream.

Twitch streamer ExtraEmily was finally untaped from a wall after a 13-hour subathon that ended with her cannonballing into a swimming pool.

The OTK streamer was supported by fellow content creators Mizkif and Tectone as she embarked on a mission to boost her sub count.

The challenge was simple: Emily would tape herself to a wall, and every sub during the stream would increase the amount of time she was there by thirty seconds.

This means that after the thirteen-hour stint on the wall, Emily would have gained more than 1,500 new subs on her Twitch channel.

Article continues after ad

ExtraEmily untaped from a wall after thirteen hours

Subathons on Twitch have been a staple method of increasing viewership and subscribers on Twitch for a while. Ludwig pioneered the format, while Kai Cenat managed to break records with his latest subathon.

ExtraEmily added an additional spin to the challenge, giving her viewers the chance to make life even harder for her while she was taped to the wall in return for subs and donations. These challenges included having water balloons and eggs thrown at her.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, Emily’s friends made life more difficult for her. At one point, they took advantage of her inability to move to show her cringe videos from TikTok, which is basically psychological torture.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The group also kept Emily entertained by playing games like hangman and tic-tac-toe, which didn’t require her to move.

After the challenge was over, Emily attempted to do a cannonball, but her legs were too tired to properly jump, leading to a lackluster tumble into a freezing swimming pool.

Article continues after ad

It’s safe to say that she won’t be doing a challenge as frustrating as this one any time soon.

For more news and updates on ExtraEmily and other Twitch streamers, check out our coverage here.