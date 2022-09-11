Experts highlight risks of TikTok’s ‘5 to 9 before 9 to 5’ productivity trend

TikTok users are loving the viral ‘5 to 9 before 9 to 5’ productivity trend that sees people establish a healthy routine before and after the work day, but experts have highlighted some possible risks of the trend.

There are so many different communities on TikTok that are generating a constant stream of content. In particular, many users love watching content about health and productivity, to try and find ways that they can improve their lifestyles.

This can be anything from quick and healthy recipe videos, to productivity life hacks. One trend, the ‘5 to 9 before 9 to 5’ has been particularly popular on the app throughout 2022.

As the name suggests, this productivity trend sees users establishing a morning routine between the hours of 5 and 9, before their regular work day from 9 to 5. It also covers the hours following the work day when it ends at 5.

People use these hours to do anything from cooking and cleaning to reading and yoga, but these routines differ between individuals.

According to the New York Post, Habit scientist and dietitian, Dr. Gina Cleo, backs the idea, saying: “There are only so many hours in a day and using those hours productively can give us a real sense of achievement.

“Whether it’s spending time on self-care, personal development, or optimizing your health and wellbeing, creating a healthy 5 to 9 routine before the 9 to 5 working day, can be a great way to make the most of your waking hours.”

However, she added that there could be potential risks and harms to watch out for if you’re thinking of trying the trend.

“Potential harms can include sacrificing sleep for ‘productivity’, trying to fit in too much in a day, feeling inefficient when your body needs a sleep-in or rest, being too focused on your routine and consequently neglecting listening to your body’s needs,” she said.

Dr. Cleo went on to add : “If you are naturally a night-owl, then attempting to do anything at 5 am or even 7 am is likely to feel completely unachievable.

Sleep is one of the most important things you can do for your health, so if you’re naturally waking up just in time to get ready for your 9 to 5 job, then don’t feel bad that you haven’t achieved anything more in the morning. Night owls generally complete their chores, study, exercise, etc. after their workday, not before.”

The 5 to 9 trend has received mixed feedback on TikTok, but videos featuring the the routine have garnered millions of views and likes.