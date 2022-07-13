Emiru mocks Tyler1 after LoL star bails on streamer showmatch afterparty

Terry Oh . 50 minutes ago

Emily ‘Emiru’ Schunk’s friendly banter on stream calls out Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp, who apparently showed no desire to socialize before and after the streamer showmatch.

A big portion of streaming culture consists of socializing — streamers network among each other, and typically attempt collaborative content thereafter. So it was a tad shocking for popular streamer Emiru when she ran into Tyler1, who showed no incentive to socialize after the $150,000 MrBeast vs Ninja showmatch.

According to Emiru, “everyone was like, Tyler! We’re all going to go hang out, go eat dinner, and go to the casino after. Do you want to come with us?”

Tyler1 instantly replied: “Nope. I’m flying out at 8PM. I’m leaving right after this. I am not hanging out. I am going home.”

Emiru proceeds to laugh while sharing the anecdote — clearly amused by Tyler1’s confidence in avoiding social interactions.

The event participants were some massive names in the streaming industry. MrBeast, Ninja, Ludwig, Mizkif, and many huge League of Legends content creators attended. For any other streamer, they could only dream of networking with these influencers

But not Tyler1, he’s just built different. While he doesn’t directly socialize — he has his own ways of interacting with popular personalities.

When it comes to calling people out with on-stream rants, Tyler1 has become an absolute master of the art. His incredibly blunt and honest call outs have become iconic.

After the event, he called out Ludwig ‘Ludwig’ Ahgren for being absolutely terrible at League of Legends, making for a hilarious back and forth between the two streamers.

In regards to Emiru and Tyler1, the two are both immensely successful, but it’s evident that they’re both very different streamers with drastically different practices.