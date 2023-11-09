Eminem releases ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ sauce but fans are torn on it 

Eminem has announced that he’ll be releasing Mom’s Spaghetti pasta sauce, reminiscent of possibility his most famous lyric, but not everyone is convinced by it.

When fans think of Eminem, Slim Shady’s Lose Yourself is often the first song that pops to mind. Now, two decades after its release, Eminem is still profiting from the success of the iconic track.

In his most recent venture, he’s decided to release a Mom’s Spaghetti pasta sauce. According to the rapper’s website, it’s meant to taste like “Leftover sauce the first time around.”

Article continues after ad

Eminem had a mission to create a “Clean take on classic jar sauce…not saddled with nonsense.” It’s packed with lots of goodness, including carrots, onion, garlic, tomatoes, canola oil, red wine vinegar, and plenty of spices.

Article continues after ad

Fans reception to Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti sauce

The release of Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti sauce has seen many excited fans clamoring to pick up a jar. This meant that the first round was completely sold out, but they’ll be restocking with a fresh batch.

Article continues after ad

In a TikTok post advertising the pasta sauce, fans commented on their enthusiasm. One said that it was a great “Novelty item”, that was “Perfect for collecting.” But, is this where the sales numbers really lie?

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Others said that they’d tried the sauce, and that it was “Meh at best.” Most comments, however, were directed towards the item’s price.

Article continues after ad

One said, “13 (dollars) gotta be the best sauce ever.” Another concurred, “That is cute but no way I’m paying for it.”

Article continues after ad

However, with the sauce still sold out on the website, it’s clear that it’s more than popular with fans.

Mom’s Spaghetti isn’t the only strange food item making its rounds in November. Baskin-Robins have announced the sale of their turkey dinner inspired ice cream.