Elderly couple books 51 cruises because it’s cheaper than a nursing home

An elderly couple had been at sea for around 500 days, having booked 51 cruises because it’s cheaper than living in a nursing home.

An elderly couple just might be starting a new wave for other older couples who are seeking an affordable living situation as they age.

Though unheard of, Jess and Marty Ansen set sail on their first of many back-to-back cruises in June of 2022. The Australian couple were at sea for over a year, as they admitted that cruising was cheaper than a nursing home.

Being great-grandparents as well, the Ansen’s also take the time to visit their family members at various locations around the world — when they’re not enjoying the many perks of being aboard a cruise ship, of course.

YouTube: A Current Affair Marty Ansen inside his cabin on the cruise ship he and his wife boarded for over 450 days.

Marty Ansen says cruising is a “wonderful life”

Jess and Marty Ansen hopped aboard a Princess Cruise ship on June 16, 2022. Though the Ansen’s would see many people come and go, the elderly couple decided that spending more than 450 days on board was a good idea after seeing just how expensive a nursing home would be.

Knowing that they would be cruising for over a year, the Ansen’s, who are also great-grandparents, made sure that they would be able to still see their family along the way, meeting them at various ports.

Though they’ve kept busy visiting their grandchildren, enjoying dance halls, endless food, comedy shows, and other perks of a cruise ship, Marty told A Current Affair that his favorite part about living on the ship was making “lifelong friends.”

However, when together, the Ansen’s enjoy playing ping pong in the morning, followed by an early afternoon on their balcony with a few adult beverages while looking at the glory of their destination.

Additionally, Marty told A Current Affair that he and his wife no longer have to worry about making their bed, saying, “Now, we don’t have to wash up anymore or make the bed. We don’t know how to make a bed because we haven’t done it for so long, so now we have to stay on board just to stay alive.”

Having been aboard the Princess Cruise ship for so long, it’s no surprise that the Ansen’s have also begun getting recognized, as they told A Current Affair that they’ve been able to bond with crew members and those who have heard their story.

The Ansen’s have no intention of leaving the ship either. They’ll be cruising for eight more months with Princess Cruises and at least one more year afterward on a separate cruise ship. And though they’ve done so to save money, Marty couldn’t help but admit that he indeed was living a “wonderful life.”