Drake is under fire for handing out $50K to fan during concert

Drake is receiving backlash after he gifted a concert goer $50,000 cash, with some users online noting how, while a kind gesture, the recipient will ultimately have to pay tax on the money and that it may be much more complicated for them than simply accepting the offering.

During a recent concert, Drake went viral after he appeared to offer a fan $50,000 in cold hard cash. Drake did so after reading out a sign from that fan that revealed his girlfriend had broken up with him.

“I’ma give you 50 bands, so you gon’ flex on her tonight… f*ck that young lady.” Drake, one of the most popular and renowned musicians of the generation, said.

And while many thought the gesture was kind, others have taken issue with it. Noting the problems that could come from giving someone that much money. On Twitter, a user shared the clip, captioning it “Drake creates tax nightmare for total strangers.”

Another user wrote, “It delights me to no end that the only people I’ve seen even talk about this story, myself included, have focused solely on the tax implications. Really drives home how well I’ve curated my feed.”

Others also took issue with the fact that Drake’s gift was a showcase of his wealth and, while generous, an example of how celebrities don’t value money. “Not to mention announcing to an entire arena of people that you’re carrying $50K in cash,” wrote another Twitter user.

This is not the first time the internet has taken issue with celebrities or influencers handing out large amounts of money or prizes to fans without considering such consequences. Content creator MrBeast has found himself at the center of many online debates for similar situations.

