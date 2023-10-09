Drake fires back at Andrew Tate after Canada comments

Canadian rap star Drake is hitting back at Andrew Tate after the controversial ‘Hustler’s University’ founder criticized Canadian men in a viral clip.

Drake is coming fresh off the release of his latest album, ‘For All the Dogs’ — an album that has been met with mixed reviews from listeners thus far.

However, his fans aren’t the only ones lobbying criticism toward Drizzy. The rapper, and in fact all Canadian men, caught some backlash from Andrew Tate after the former kickboxer explained why he doesn’t think Canadian guys are very manly.

Tate opined on the topic during an episode of his podcast, where he mimicked a conversation between himself and a hypothetical Canadian dude.

“Imagine being from Canada. Imagine saying I’m a man. ‘From where?’ ‘From Canada.’ What? That doesn’t go together. ‘What are you talking about? Wait. You’re a man? From Canada?’ Nah. Can’t be. ‘No, no, I’m a man.’ You’re not, bruv. Of course not. There’s no men in Canada. F*cking joking.”

It’s clear that an ‘alpha male’ like Tate doesn’t think the guys from Canada live up to his idea of masculinity… and it doesn’t look like Drake took very kindly to his opinion on the matter.

The rapper viewed a clip of Tate’s podcast on Instagram, where he responded by writing “green light” in a comment, alongside a crying laughing emoji.

YouTube: Piers Morgan Uncensored

In popular slang, “green light” means to put out a hit on someone, or to alert people that it’s ‘open season’ on a person or group in response to some perceived slight.

It’s more likely that Drake was just joking, owing to the emoji — but his offhand comment has sparked a big conversation online between Drake and Tate’s fans.

This wouldn’t be the first time these two stars have interacted online, either. Earlier this year, Tate shared his thoughts on Drake’s pink nail polish, saying in a tweet: “There’s a reason I deny meeting all the famous people who try to meet me.”

Thus far, it doesn’t seem as though Tate has responded to Drake’s comment, but we’ll make sure to keep you updated right here on Dexerto if he does.