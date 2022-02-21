Dr Disrespect tells Escape from Tarkov teammate who he is and gets absolutely roasted

YouTube streamer Dr Disrespect was roasted by a random Escape From Tarkov player just seconds after introducing himself as the Two-Time Champion.

While Dr Disrespect has revealed his interest in Warzone has been at an all-time low since the recent Pacific Season 2 update, he has been playing Escape from Tarkov.

The YouTube streamer often groups up with DrLupo and others to play the game, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t enjoy the game by himself.

In a video uploaded to his channel on February 20, 2022, the leader of The Champions Club introduced himself to a random Escape from Tarkov player — only to be roasted when they didn’t know who he was.

Dr Disrespect roasted by Tarkov player

While playing Tarkov, Dr Disrespect came across another player in the middle of a ‘scav run’ and decided to hold a friendly conversation with the random player.

Doc quickly asked the player if he had any blackout armor, and when the player responded — he introduced himself.

He said: “By the way, this is the two-time back-to-back 1993 and 1994 Blockbuster video game champion. I know it’s pretty shocking, I know. I get it.”

The random player asked Doc to repeat what he said, and he did. The player nonchalantly responded: “That’s very impressive, I’m proud of you.”

After getting roasted by the Tarkov player, Doc asked if they had ever driven a Lamborghini — which they had not. Doc responded: “I’m telling you, man. With the top down, the t-tops off while going about 170 miles per hour across the west coast, it’s unbelievable.”

Another Tarkov player asked Doc if that was really him just seconds after the first interaction. Doc said: “Yeah it is. It is. Appreciate it, man.”

With over 2.3 million followers just on Twitter, it’s not very often that Dr Disrespect comes across someone that doesn’t know who he is — which explains why he was taken back by the interaction.