Ninja has perfect response after Fortnite stream sniper tries to embarrass him

A stream sniper tried to embarrass Twitch star Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins while he was playing Fortnite with friends, but the streamer got the last laugh with the perfect comeback.

On February 21, the streamer was in a heated battle royale match with his friends Jack ‘CouRageJD’ Dunlop, Benjamin ‘DrLupo’ Lupo, and Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan.

All was going well until CouRage noticed that a stream sniper was deliberately trying to sabotage their Fortnite game by embarrassing Ninja, but the 30-year-old brushed it off in the best way possible.

Ninja’s perfect response to Fortnite stream sniper

“Oh, they wrote Ninja!” CouRage exclaimed as he noticed a player building a word in the sky. “No they didn’t, look what they wrote!” DrLupo laughed excitedly.

The player had actually written “Mixer” in reference to the now-defunct streaming platform that Ninja left Twitch for and signed an exclusive deal with back in August 2019. It closed its doors permanently in June 2020 due to struggles with its competition.

“Oh no, dude. Oh no…” the streamer said after realizing it was a stream sniper trying to embarrass him. He then went quiet as his friends absolutely melted with laughter while he executed the most perfect response.

Scrolling through his emote wheel, Ninja used the “Make It Plantain” and “Make It Rain” emotes to signify that he doesn’t care Mixer failed – he still made his bag.

While the amount of money he made with the platform was never revealed, it is thought to have been around $30 million. No, that’s not a typo.

So you can completely see why the stream sniper’s roast attempt didn’t phase him at all – it wouldn’t bother us in the slightest either if we were him.