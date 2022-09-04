DoorDash driver divides TikTok after admitting he doesn’t accept orders under $10

A DoorDash driver left TikTok viewers divided after admitting that he doesn’t accept any orders under $10.

In a viral video, which has garnered over 500,000 views, TikToker gigdoctor shared his typical method of accepting orders, which involves waiting for orders over $10 and rejecting any below that amount. His acceptance rate on DoorDash is 3% at the time of recording the video.

“When you consider how much gas costs these days, driving to the restaurant, having to wait for it and everything, it’s just not worth it unless you’re getting paid a little more,” he explains in the clip.

“Examples of Orders to Decline on DoorDash. Work smarter, not harder don’t worry about status. Status doesn’t pay the bills,” the caption of the video reads.

The DoorDash driver explains that he is not interested in becoming a “Top Dasher,” a program that allows Dashers with high acceptance rates and other qualifications to perform DoorDash deliveries whenever they want, instead of following a schedule.

But the TikToker says he has no issues finding times to Dash, even with his low acceptance rate.

TikTok divided over DoorDash driver not accepting orders under $10

Many TikTok users in the comment section supported gigdoctor’s idea.

“It’s crazy that they know how expensive gas is and still send us $3 orders,” one user commented.

“Nice! The whole community of drivers needs to be like this then it’ll start to change,” another encouraged.

“Also if an order sits there for too long with no takers they will increase the amount the driver is paid until someone accepts it. Keep declining!” someone else added.

Some users mocked the DoorDash driver for what he was doing.

“Also him at the end of this video. Why don’t I make any money?'” one user quipped.

“It’s said that he still hasn’t accepted an order to this day,” another one joked. “Door dash days are numbered,” someone else wrote.

Others said having smaller orders be ignored by drivers has discouraged them from using food delivery services altogether.

“Paying 30 for a burger for a 45 min wait and cold food I’ll just get it myself,” a commenter shared. “Both sides (drivers and customers) have a valid point. So I just stopped using food delivery services,” another one stated.