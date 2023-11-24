DoorDash driver bails when expected to climb nine flights of stairs for $1 tip

A DoorDash driver refused to deliver an order to a customer’s door, after they found out they’d only been tipped one dollar.

DoorDash is an app that allows customers to have food and groceries delivered directly to their door. When using the app, customers will have the option of tipping their driver, though this isn’t a requisite.

Despite this, it’s considered common etiquette to tip your driver, with expert Thomas Farley, recommending that customer’s tip at least 20%.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t always the case, however. In a viral video that’s resurfaced, we see a TikToker explain a situation that happened between a customer and an employee:

Article continues after ad

“This DoorDash customer requested drop off at their apartment which was on the ninth floor. They provided a tip of one dollar to their dasher. When the dasher left the food at the front desk of the building the customer said this is not the location I requested.”

Article continues after ad

“To which the Dasher responded and said the elevators are unfortunately out of service for emergency repairs.”

“They have stairs,” the customer wrote.

The TikToker then prompts her viewers to discuss the situation, asking if they’d be happy to walk up nine flights of stairs for a one-dollar tip.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

TikTok viewers debate viral $1 tip situation

TikTok were happy to weigh in on the situation, and as is common, had very divisive opinions.

Article continues after ad

One wrote: “I was a dasher, and my job is to get the customer their food – tip or not. I’d walk up the stairs and hope they enjoyed their delivery experience.”

Article continues after ad

Another simply stated: “Its a JOB.”

However, the majority favored the delivery driver, saying: “I dash and I get enough exercise delivering! for $1 hell nah I wouldn’t on the 9th floor that’s insane.”

Another concurred, “I wouldn’t walk up 9 flights of stairs to go to my own dang home let alone some rando lol.”

DoorDash drivers are often the subject of tipping quandaries. Another worker went viral in November for eating the customer’s food after they didn’t tip him.

Article continues after ad