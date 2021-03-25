Dizzy reveals why he's taking another break from Twitch streaming - Dexerto

Coby ‘dizzy’ Meadows, popular Twitch streamer across multiple FPS titles, including Apex Legends and Valorant, made his return after a long hiatus in 2021. Now, though, he’s taking another break from streaming.

Earlier this year, towards the end of January, dizzy made his grand return to Twitch after 6 months away. He cited his reasons for disappearing from social media as feeling “burnt out” and falling into a “depressed state” after the passing of Byron ‘reckful’ Bernstein.

After a couple of months back on the scene, mainly streaming Valorant, he has stopped streaming once again.

Now the young star has revealed the reason behind his break.

With his last stream on March 20, dizzy took to Twitter several days later to explain why he’s been absent from the platform.

“Sorry for no streams the past 2 days,” he said. “Anxiety is just so overwhelming.” He has not streamed since this Tweet either.

He did not follow up with any expectation of when he believes he’ll load up the stream again, so there’s no telling how long his break will be this time around.

If it’s anything like last time, it may be months before we see dizzy on our screens again, but we hope it’s a much shorter break this time. While he offers top quality gameplay and an entertaining stream, it’s not worth letting his mental health suffer for.

Dizzy’s fanbase have proven themselves as a good one, though, showing heaps of support to their favorite streamer and advising him not to rush back and take the time he needs.

Hopefully, before long, the former NRG player can overcome his troubles with anxiety and get back to doing what he does best: dominating the battlefield and entertaining thousands.