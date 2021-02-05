 Former Apex Legends star Dizzy explains why he quit the battle royale - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Former Apex Legends star Dizzy explains why he quit the battle royale

Published: 5/Feb/2021 3:17

by Brad Norton
Apex Legends gameplay with Dizzy
Respawn Entertainment

dizzy

Coby ‘Dizzy’ Meadows was once a top the Apex Legends competitive scene, but now, he has opened up on what drove him to quit the game and take a lengthy hiatus.

If you tuned into the Apex Legends scene on its rise in the battle royale genre, there’s every chance you’ve seen a clip or two from Dizzy. He quickly became one of the most-followed personalities in the community due his extraordinary movement and sharp aim.

However, his run at the top of the title quickly came to an abrupt halt in December 2019. With a newfound focus on streaming over pro play, this career shift soon saw the 20-year old step away from the internet altogether.

After months of radio silence, dizzy is now back to streaming on a more casual basis, though Apex Legends isn’t his main title anymore.

In his first time playing the game on stream for Lulu’s Throwdown event, dizzy explained what drove him to quit the title.

Why Dizzy quit Apex Legends

Dizzy playing Apex Legends
Twitter: Apex Legends
Dizzy quickly become one of the hottest pros in Apex Legends

When asked why he stepped away from Apex Legends, dizzy had a simple answer for his viewers on Twitch: “I just stopped enjoying it.”

“Sitting in a queue, landing, looting, you get sh*t loot, bad RNG, you die, you’re back in the queue waiting again. It’s very repetitive,” he outlined. 

“I feel like it’s easy to burnout on,” he said. “Especially if you’re streaming 8+ hours a day.”

Dizzy still rates Apex Legends as the “best BR”

This process remains similar throughout the entire battle royale genre. Therefore, Dizzy made it clear that’s where his issues lied, not with anything specific in Apex Legends.

“This game’s not bad, this game’s good. It’s definitely one of the best, if not the best BR game to play, but it’s just exhausting.”

While he’s back playing it on stream for this one-off event, there’s no telling if it might reignite his passion for Apex.

Dizzy has primarily been playing Valorant since his return, though fans were overjoyed to see him make the jump back over to the BR, even if it was brief.

Apex Legends

How to watch Lulu’s Throwdown $100k Apex Legends tournament

Published: 5/Feb/2021 0:20 Updated: 5/Feb/2021 0:49

by Jacob Hale
lulu throwdown apex legends
TSM/NRG/Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

NRG streamer LuluLuvely is throwing a $100,000 Apex Legends tournament for top players and streamers to prove why they’re the best. Here’s how you can catch the action.

  • Top streamers and pro players including as LuluLuvely, Snip3down & ImperialHal
  • $100,000 on the line
  • First major tournament for Season 8

Apex Legends Season 8 has officially kicked off, bringing new Legend Fuse, new weapons and some map changes to boot.

What better way to kick off the new season, then, than seeing some of your favorite content creators to go to battle with some serious money on the line? Here’s all the key info.

Lulu’s Throwdown: Stream

We’ve embedded Lulu’s stream here, but you should be able to tune in to any of the creators’ streams if they’re playing in the tournament to watch different players’ perspectives.

Lulu’s Throwdown: Schedule

The tournament takes place across Thursday, February 4 to Friday, February 5. Action kicks off on Feb 4 at 1 PM PT (4 PM ET/9 PM GMT) and is expected to start at around the same time on Feb 5.

With 20 teams taking to the Outlands, it’s unclear yet how exactly the schedule will look, with limited info on the exact format of the tournament. We will have that information available as soon as possible.

Lulu’s Throwdown: Teams & players

Here we’ve got all of the confirmed teams and players, but it’s worth noting that the event will feature a total of 20 teams, many of which have not been revealed yet. Each team consists of one pro player, one content creator and then teams get to choose their third teammate from a predetermined list.

Team  Players
Team LuluLuvely LuluLuvely iShiny JoeWo
Team Snip3down Snip3down Baron LethuL
Team Albralelie Albralelie Dizzy Thekine
Team babynikki babynikki Aneimal ImMadness
Team TannerSlays TannerSlays imBronana Frexs
Team LoeJeez LoeJeez Jameskii dyrus
Team iiTzTimmy iiTzTimmy Lou Shiphtur
Team ClaraATwork ClaraATwork Reptar Tommey
Team ImperialHal ImperialHal Apryze LoochyTV
Team Rogue Rogue SlurpeeG LyndonFPS
Team GuhRL GuhRL Cody IslandGrown
Team Daltoosh Daltoosh Gentrifyinq KaleiRenay
Team Nokokopuffs Nokokopuffs Brother Enoch Macro
Team sweetdreams sweetdreams xednim Backflipman
Team NiceWigg NiceWigg PVPX JakenbakeLIVE
Team Draynilla Draynilla Bronzey Firedragon
Team Kobi IceManIsaac Resultuh Kobi
Team Retzi Retzi SuperSweatyMatt MoistCr1tikal
Team Monsoon Monsoon Masaka Cruk
Team Jxneyy FunFPS Masayoshi Jxneyy

As Lulu herself tells us, this isn’t meant to be a “super sweaty” tournament — it’s all for fun, and we expect to see that play out in the tournament.

Teams will play 8 games on Day 1, with 1 point granted per kill, 3 points for a 1st place finish, 2 points for 2nd, and 1 for 3rd. $47,000 of the prize pool will be dished out on day 1. The bonus $3,000 goes to the winner of the boxing event.

Then on Day 2, the competition heats up, with only 6 games, and more points for placements.

Place Points
Points per kill 1
1st 12
2nd 9
3rd 7
4th 5
5th 4
6th 3
7th 2
8th 1

Be sure to tune into the action on February 4 at 1 PM PT, and we’ll keep this page updated with all of the information we can in the lead up to, and following, the $100k tournament.