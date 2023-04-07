Twitch star dizzy freaks out after beating CSGO odds with back-to-back knife openings

Twitch star dizzy has somehow beaten the absurd CSGO odds of 0.26% per case and opened back-to-back knives while live on stream.

There is arguably no more hyped moment in gaming than opening a knife in CSGO. It’s just one of those classic, rare things that always breeds some of the most genuine reactions from players and streamers alike given their rarity and thus, insane value.

According to statistics, a player has a 0.26% chance to open a knife in a single case. To open it back to back, the odds are obviously lower still at a seemingly impossible 0.0676%. But just because the chances are slim, doesn’t mean it can’t be done, as dizzy just proved.

Twitch star dizzy somehow managed to not only open one, but two of them in the span of a minute. Making it all the sweeter, they were two rare butterfly skins as well, with pretty intricate patterns to up their value.

He first opened a Minimal Wear Butterfly Knife Case Hardened. Despite it not being a Blue Gem, like one of his friends suggested, it still had a good pattern on it.

But right after opening it, dizzy’s friends egged him on to open another one. “If you get it back-to-back I’ll shave my head” one of his friends promised.

“If this is back-to-back I’ll actually whip out my c***,” dizzy responded in kind. Right there and then he unboxed a Butterfly Knife Fade, another one with a solid pattern as well.

Price-wise, dizzy just made a tremendous amount of money. A minimal-wear Butterfly Knife Case Hardened goes for around $929 USD. Accounting for the good pattern, it could fetch some overpay, but most likely not.

As for the Butterfly Fade, he did not say what the wear is. But since it isn’t a stat-trak skin, it can only be either Factory New or Minimal Wear. Factory new would fetch around $3,500, and Minimal Wear would fetch around $3,032.

Now fans of dizzy will have to wait and see if he actually decides to follow through on his outlandish promise, or if he’ll just sell the skins for a quick payday instead.