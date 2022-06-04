KSI laughs off Liam Payne boxing challenge: “You don’t want to fight me”

British YouTuber KSI laughed off a proposed fight with Liam Payne after the former One Direction member told Logan Paul he’d take his former nemesis in the ring.

From influencer boxing to general celebrity matchups, YouTubers and Twitch streamers have been taking to the ring to give audiences a completely different take to content that draws in attention.

The pull of the scene has even invited the attention of big names like Floyd Mayweather, UFC champ Kamaru Usman, and much more. Now we can add boy band pop stars to the list seeing as Payne wants to lace them up in a future bout.

On the ImPaulsive podcast, Payne said he would be interested in a match-up against one of the two YouTubers that started the trend – inviting a stinging response from KSI.

The Sidemen alum wasn’t sure that the recording artist was up to the challenge and brazenly shot down Payne’s fight challenge, for now.

“You don’t want to fight me,” KSI told Payne. “You know what, you should fight Bryce. Fight Bryce Hall. If you can knock out Bryce Hall then you can maybe attempt to talk to me.”

Payne acknowledged that KSI would have to come down a couple of weight classes, but the YouTuber still isn’t convinced that it’d be a fair match.

Instead, he suggested the artist test the waters with someone who already stepped into the ring to warm up first. Bryce Hall last fought during the YouTubers vs TikTokers: Social Gloves event when he lost to Austin McBroom.

Hall’s been eager to step back into the ring, so it could be a plausible card in the future – that is if The Island Boys don’t claim Hall first.

But if Payne were to fight and beat Hall, then it sounds like KSI could at least humor a return to the ring with an interesting opponent.