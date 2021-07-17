Dixie D’Amelio teases her next song ‘Psycho’

TikTok sensation Dixie D’Amelio has teased her next single, ‘Psycho,’ following on from the success of previous hits like ‘Be Happy’ and ‘F***boy,’ releasing a snippet of the track on social media.

Dixie D’Amelio got her start on TikTok, just like her sister Charli, but as her follower count has grown into the tens of millions, she has branched out and taken on a huge range of new projects.

From clothing lines to mattresses, Dixie has done it all, becoming a familiar face and name to those who are fans of the influencer world.

But one of her most prominent lines of work currently is her music career, having released several songs and helped create music videos that have gone hugely viral on YouTube.

She released her first single ‘Be Happy’ in June 2020 and it remains one of her most popular hits, with over 100 million views on YouTube.

The influencer has even gone on to collaborate with artists like Liam Payne and Wiz Khalifa.

Now, Dixie has plans to release her next single, uploading an Instagram post on July 16 that included some stunning promotional art.

The new song is called ‘Psycho,’ and will feature artist Rubi Rose, set to be released on July 23

She also teamed up with sister Charli in a new TikTok post that teased a section of the song, with lyrics like “Lyin’ to my face, told me she was a friend,” and, “you’re pushing me close to the edge. You turn me to a psycho.”

Fans are already excited to see what Dixie could pull out of the bag next, as although her songs often get mixed reviews, they always end up becoming hugely viral on TikTok, the influencer’s main platform.

There’s not long to go until the hit is released on July 23, and as the snippet continues to gain traction on TikTok, it looks like this could be a big release for the star.