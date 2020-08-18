Dixie D'Amelio hits back at accusations she faked seizures at school

Dixie D’Amelio has squashed accusations she faked seizures at high school “for attention,” even going as far as reliving the traumatic experience in a tell-all video posted on Twitter.

The older D’Amelio sister has been under fire for allegedly faking an illness to get out of school. According to an anonymous Twitter user, Dixie would fake seizures to get out of class, even earning notoriety for doing it so often.

“She would randomly fake a seizure in the middle of class and after a while my teacher and people caught onto it. The nurse would come in and take her out of the class,” the Twitter user claimed to ‘DefNoodles’.

Dixie D’Amelio allegedly faked seizures to get out of her High School classes, according to someone who went to Dixie’s school. Behavior allegedly happened so often, Dixie’s teacher and classmates noticed she was allegedly faking. What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/7K8urIA2I3 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 17, 2020

However, according to the TikTok star, it’s all false. Dixie released a video shortly after the accusations came to light. She got emotional while recounting her experiences, saying she was diagnosed with Psychogenic Non-Epileptic Seizures while in her sophomore year.

“In sophomore year of high school, I had very bad anxiety, and it got so bad to the point where I developed this thing called PNES,” D’Amelio told fans on August 17.

She also rebutted the claim she did it multiple times. D’Amelio stated that she only had one seizure while at school. She was then admitted to hospital and underwent testing.

“It happened once. It happened on my last day of school because I never went back since I felt really sick that entire day. I walked out of school and I felt awful. I walked back into school and grabbed my friend, and I’m like ‘can you walk me out to my mum’s car because I just do not feel well.’”

“[When] I walk back outside, I fall to the ground and start having a seizure. I start... convulsing because it’s not an epileptic seizure. After having these for a couple of minutes, I [was] taken to the hospital. I [was] there for two days, where they are constantly monitoring me, and I have over 400 of these compulsions."

Dixie D’Amelio addresses allegations made by someone from her high school she faked seizures to get out of class. Dixie says because of anxiety she developed Psychogenic Nonepileptic Seizures. Someone else from Dixie’s school claims teacher didn’t say she faked. More in thread. pic.twitter.com/6Y8XeR3hjT — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 17, 2020

She also had a message for those spreading the rumors and making her out to be “disgusting,” asking people to “think before [they] type.”

“To all of the adults replying to this tweet saying I’m “disgusting,” how do you think I feel when I actually lived through this and people say I was faking for attention? Maybe think before you type.”