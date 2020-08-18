NikkieTutorials reveals how she's coping after armed robbery "nightmare"

YouTube sensation Nikkie 'NikkieTutorials' de Jager has opened up about the traumatic experience she went through after being robbed at gunpoint in her first video since the incident.

On August 8, it was revealed that an armed robbery took place at the Youtuber’s home in The Netherlands. While Nikkie was unharmed physically, her mental state was boomed, so understandably she had to put off on making videos for a few days.

Now, a week later, Nikkie has returned to YouTube, thanking fans for their patience and heartwarming messages. In her emotional return video, Nikkie addressed her mental state and provided a bit of an update regarding the robbery.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mkF7Ep6gygQ

“A couple of days ago, Dylan and I were part of one of my worst nightmares,” she said, fighting back tears in the process. “We were robbed at gunpoint in our home. And I can’t tell you too much, because there’s still a very ongoing investigation.”

She went on to stress that she and her fiance are doing okay, despite how emotional she appeared in her most recent video talking about the incident.

“Having one of those worst nightmares come true is very surreal, but it also puts a lot of things in perspective,” she added. “Now more than ever, you realize that family is everything.”

According to the YouTuber, she may be able to reveal everything about what transpired “one day,” but it would be impossible to do so now with her mental state and the law.

Nikkie further added that with makeup being such a key part of her life, she’s using it as a coping mechanism and even created a new look using the Barbie Color Reveal Dolls for inspiration.

While we may still not know the specifics about what happened during the armed robbery, at least Nikkie is ok and back to making the content she loves.