Teeqo lashes out at “disrespectful” FaZe Clan owners for neglecting veteran creators

Longstanding FaZe Clan member Jakob ‘Teeqo’ Swaerden has lashed out at the organization in a heated rant, claiming the team’s owners never “gave two f***s” about him, while they allegedly prioritize paying new members.

Just weeks after Nordan ‘FaZe Rain’ Shat went on record to ‘expose’ the organization of its alleged wrongdoings, another veteran of the popular group has now joined the ranks. Teeqo released a scathing video of his own on March 12, criticizing FaZe Clan and its owners for supposedly failing to show him any support.

“How are you gonna be leaders, and you can’t even take care of your members that have been in for 12 f***ing years?” Teeqo questioned to start the intense tirade. Namely, the content creator that’s been part of FaZe for more than a decade took issue with “fake promises” while newer members supposedly got paid more than he ever did.

“Someone else can come in as late as last year, who’s not from this industry, never lifted a finger for FaZe, probably didn’t even know what FaZe was, and get three times the amount of shares that I have, and an annual salary that’s more money than I’ve ever been paid by FaZe,” he said.

Instagram: teeqo Teeqo has been a member of FaZe Clan since 2011.

In one particular example highlighting his efforts in the org, Teeqo claimed he put up $100,000 of his own money to help secure a CSGO roster. While he was eventually reimbursed, he claimed this degree of support was never reciprocated to any degree as the team’s owners seemingly never saw him as more than a lower-rung content creator.

“I’ve never claimed to be on Apex, Banks, Temperrr, Rain’s level. I never claimed to be them, I never claimed to be an owner, any of that. I know my place and they’ve made it very sure I know.”

Throughout his time with FaZe, Teeqo also alleged he only ever signed one contract over his 12-year stint. That contract supposedly being the very same as Tfue’s “oppressive” agreement that saw the ex-Fortnite star take the organization to court.

“I’ve been in this grey zone,” Teeqo continued. “No new deal, no new contract, nothing. I’m not getting paid for anything, I’m just in the middle.

“It’s such a f***ing privilege to be in FaZe, I’m so fortunate to be in FaZe,” he added sarcastically.

Requesting a decision one way or the other, Teeqo demanded FaZe Clan make a public statement to address his status in the organization. “If I’m not in anymore, please make it clear,” he said. “Holy f*** it’s disrespectful.”

At the time of writing, Teeqo is still listed as an ongoing member of FaZe Clan on the team’s official website.