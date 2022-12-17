Joe Fournier ready to fight KSI if Danis pulls out of 2023 bout

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: shay.robson@dexerto.com

Professional boxer Joe Fournier is ready to step up to the plate and fight KSI in the event that Dillon Danis pulls out of their anticipated 2023 bout.

British YouTube star KSI and MMA fighter Dillon Danis went back and forth on social media for months until things finally heated up as Danis punched the YouTuber in the jaw at the MF x DAZN Series 003 press conference, sparking an outright scuffle.

There are only a couple of weeks left to go until the two are set to touch gloves at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London. But, with Danis not showing up to the press conference, fans are concerned that he may pull out of the fight last minute.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, backup plans are already in motion, as Joe Fournier is expected to step up in the absence of Danis if he doesn’t show on fight night.

Joe Fournier ready to replace Dillon Danis in KSI bout

The professionally undefeated ‘boxing billionaire’ Joe Fournier is set to return to the ring on January 14, touching gloves with Tony Christodoulou on the KSI vs Dillon Danis undercard.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fournier revealed that if Danis pulls a no-show on fight night, he’ll instead be giving his opponent a “lifeline” and step in the ring with KSI as a backup fighter.

“I’m smashing through @tony.christodoulou and onto @ksi in my next fight if he doesn’t get scared like the rest of them,” Fournier wrote on Instagram. “Or if @dillondanis doesn’t show up Tony gets a life line and I SMASH KSI sooner,” he added.

Article continues after ad

The 39-year-old has an impressive 9-0 professional record, though he was handed his first loss last September in an exhibition match with David Haye.

It’ll certainly be interesting bout to see if Danis does end up pulling out of his scheduled fight with KSI.