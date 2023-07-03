Destiny’s Kick channel suspected to be view botted as he hits insane viewership

YouTuber Turkey Tom has called into question the legitimacy of Destiny’s viewer count on his Kick livestream, tweeting out a picture of the political streamer sitting at over 173k views while playing Diablo 4.

The topic of view-botting never really seems to go away in the live streaming space. Several streamers and even entire broadcasting platforms get accused of the practice.

For anyone sure as to what view-botting is, it’s an act of using automated means to artificially inflate viewership on a platform, giving an illusion that one’s stream is way more popular than it actually is.

Content creator Turkey Tom called into question the legitimacy of Destiny’s viewership numbers in a Tweet on July 2.

“No way Destiny has a 170k live viewers right now,” wrote Tom in his Tweet, with an attached image of Destiny streaming Diablo 4 on Kick to 173,261 viewers.

Destiny accused of being view booted as Kick viewership skyrockets

While Turkey Tom did not directly accuse Destiny of manipulating his views, many of the replies to the original Tweet went straight to that conclusion.

“He’s view-botting,” simply states one of the replies. “Man can’t even pull 17k. They aren’t even trying to hide it,” reads another comment in the same vein.

Other users offered alternate explanations of the inflated number, such as pointing the finger at Kick’s internal workings of counting viewers.

“To the ppl saying view botting – it’s not. Kick captures the viewer count in a shady way that artificially over-inflates the numbers. Doesn’t take your view out when you leave the stream and will add another if you join back, etc,” explains one user.

Another theory is that a troll is going around live broadcasts and view-bots for large creators in an attempt to get them or the platform in trouble.

“Doubt he’s doing it himself, probably someone trolling the Kick staff or something,” speculates yet another user in the thread.

Curiously this is the same conclusion that Mizkif came to when he was accused of view-botting on Twitch in June of 2023.