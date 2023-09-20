Defendants in Andrew Tate lawsuit will not be named due to threats of violence

A Florida court has ruled that a group of people being sued by Andrew Tate for defamation won’t be named due to violent threats made against them.

As Andrew Tate and his brother Tristian fight multiple charges of rape and human trafficking, the two have gone on the offensive, suing for defamation.

The brothers allege they were falsely accused by a group plotting against them, as a result costing them millions of dollars as well as their freedom.

While the two are seeking $300M in damages, their accusers won’t be named in court after threats were made against them, despite the Tates’ lawyer objecting.

Andrew Tate accusers won’t be named in court after threats

On X, lawyer Rob Freund reported that the defendants in the case had requested the court not use their real names citing threats on their lives.

Documentation shared further revealed some of the threats made, which the court found credible.

In one post, which only had eight likes on Instagram, a user commented “I’m getting a hitman.”

A DM sent to one of the accused stated, “Changing your name won’t help. The world knows your name and what you are doing to innocent brothers. You’re gonna get what’s coming to you.”

“You deserve to die,” wrote another user who messaged a defendant on Instagram.

