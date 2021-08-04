DDG reveals his stunning new $300,000 Mercedes-Maybach S-class

American rapper and YouTuber, Darryl Dwayne Granberry (DDG) shows off his new 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-class, which apparently set him back $300,000.

After his recent participation in the ‘Battle of the Platforms’ boxing event between YouTubers and TikTokers, the YouTuber boxing musician ‘DDG ‘has treated himself to a brand new 2021 Mercedes-Maybach.

The reveal of the new luxury car comes two months after the creator said he’d be retiring from YouTube, deleting all his previous videos. But in fact, DDG has not quit YouTube, as he’s uploaded two videos since his ‘retirement’. One of which revealing his very expensive new car.

DDG’s new Mercedes-Maybach S-class

In a video posted on August 4, DDG vlogs himself going through the process of buying his new luxury car. The car he bought is the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-class.

In the video DDG posted, the creator says got the idea to purchase the Maybach from fellow rapper Tyler Yaweh, saying “Shout out to Tyler Yaweh, when I saw his Maybach it made me kind of want to get one.”

The Maybach S-class is designed for the wealthiest, specifically those who have their own drivers. Taking a closer look at the luxury car, it looks as if it was taken straight out of a futuristic movie.

Kitted with “innovative technology and high-resolution screens in the back seats,” the car is designed with comfort in mind.

DDG’s new car will fit nicely alongside his customized 2018 Rolls-Royce, 2019 Lamborghini Urus, and 2019 BMW i8.

Mercedes seems to be a popular choice among YouTubers. FaZe Clan content creator ‘Swagg’ bought his dream Mercedes AMG GTS, showcasing it in a video posted in March.

YouTuber and model Sommer Ray also revealed her Mercedes-Benz in February.