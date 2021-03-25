FaZe Swagg shows off his brand-new dream car earned through Twitch and YouTube - Dexerto

Twitch streamer and online personality Kris “Swagg” Lamberson has finally bought his dream car and revealed it to his fans. His vehicle of choice was the Mercedes AMG GTS Brabus 600 and it’s fair to say it looks incredible.

When you finally decide to buy your dream car, it’s important you’re satisfied with every aspect of the vehicle. From the color to the interior, it has to be perfect if you’re going to be spending a hefty amount of money on it.

Well, FaZe Swagg certainly ensured every aspect of his dream Mercedes AMG GTS Brabus 600 was designed to his taste, buying the vehicle from the factory and requesting a number of personal additions.

Although the car no doubt came with a huge price tag, there’s no denying how great the vehicle looks.

FaZe Swagg reveals his brand new Mercedes

After testing and trying out multiple vehicles, FaZe Swagg finally decided to purchase a Mercedes AMG GTS. The online personality unveiled the vehicle in his latest YouTube video and even blogged him collecting the car from the delivery truck.

Swagg also revealed that he’d tried out both a Porsche and an Audio R8, but they both had very little legroom. The Mercedes on the other hand had plenty of space and came with the exact interior he was looking for.

“The reason why I chose this car was just because it stands out, it looks beautiful, the red interior was just something I always wanted in a car… it literally got all the checkmarks for me.”

While appearance is one thing, the Mercedes AMG GTS has an unbelievable top speed of 201 mph, so the vehicle is certainly no slouch when it comes to power.

It’s obvious Swagg is over the moon with his dream car and all the custom addition he requested from Mercedes. While the Miami Blue exterior won’t be to everybody’s taste, there’s no denying that it stands out.

We’ll have to keep an eye on Swagg’s YouTube channel to see if he buys any more cars and potentially starts a collection.