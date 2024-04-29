CVS customer left feeling ‘degraded’ after awkward ice cream purchase

A CVS customer has been left feeling “degraded” after being forced to ask the staff for assistance thanks to a lock on the fridge where the ice cream is stored.

A TikTok of someone purchasing ice cream at a CVS store in New York went viral thanks to the bizarre nature of their purchase. TikToker yeahcolin documented their awkward experience of having to ask the employee at the store to open the fridge to grab their ice cream.

“I don’t know if anyone’s been to a CVS in New York lately, but they do this new degrading thing.” The TikToker then pans over to the fridge where the ice cream is stored, attempting to open the fridge door to no avail.

“They lock the ice cream so you have to push for help.” Colin said whilst zooming into the ominous red button titled customer service. “Trying to be sneaky and lowkey, I have to let the whole store know there’s a breakdown on aisle 8.”

“Ridiculous babe, ridiculous.” they complained as they pushed the button for assistance.

The TikTok was only posted 2 days ago and has since amassed 480k views, with over 65k likes.

Colin then recorded the awkward conversation they held with the employee who came over to unlock the door for them. “Hi. Thank you. Thank you so much. Sorry.”

This is part of a recent trend that many shoppers have found, where many of the store’s items have been locked behind cases. However, many were shocked to see ice cream join this list expressing their second-hand embarrassment for Colin.

“I’d be so embarrassed standing there waiting for them to come unlock it.” one stated.

“Imagine crying and having a full breakdown and just needing some ice cream and then they make you speak to someone.” another agreed.