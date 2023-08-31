Customer baffled by $15 “you’re an a-hole” charge on birthday dinner bill

A diner’s night out to enjoy a meal with his wife took a bizarre twist when the restaurant added a $15 charge on the bill listed as “you’re an a**hole.”

No one likes to find hidden costs and fees when they get a receipt, but one restaurant appeared to add insult to injury by charging a man extra in the form of a nasty insult.

In a post going viral on Reddit from earlier this year, a customer uploaded his receipt from the Westgate Bourbon Bar and Tap House in Beaverton, Oregon and users were shocked by what they saw.

According to ‘KnightOfChronos,’ he took his wife out for her birthday and after ordering food and getting the bill, he noticed an extra $15 charge that read “You’re an a**hole.”

Customer shocked by $15 ‘a-hole’ charge on bill

Redditors were baffled by what they saw with some wondering what exactly the customer could have done to deserve such a nasty insult on his bill.

As it turns out, however, “you’re an a**hole” wasn’t an insult aimed at the couple by their server Katie, and was actually the name of a menu item they forgot they had requested.

“I completely forgot the name of the cocktail by the time the receipt came but its name was ‘You’re an Asshole, Mr. Burton,’” the customer revealed. “It definitely caught me by surprise.”

Sure enough, the restaurant’s website has the cocktail on its menu. It consists of gin, 20-year tawny, lime juice, honey, peach bitters, egg white, brown sugar drizzle and coupe.

While this cocktail name could certainly have backfired in a big way, luckily, the situation was resolved and the customer had only good things to say about the food.

“It was a great sandwich!” he added, praising the fried chicken.

